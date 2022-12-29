SPORTS-FBN-STEELERS-PANTHERS-GET

Jeremy Chinn (21) of the Carolina Panthers tackles Diontae Johnson (18) of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on December 18, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

 Grant Halverson/Getty Images/TNS

It’s Week 17 and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson still doesn’t have a touchdown. That’s not what anyone envisioned when he agreed to a new three-year, $39.5 million contract in August.

But after a particularly quiet first few months of this season, Johnson is back to being a consistent contributor for the offense. He has at least five receptions in five consecutive games and 60 yards or more in the past four. Most impressive, given his struggles over the years, is that he only has five drops this season, and if not for one against the Raiders, he’d have his career low in drops.

