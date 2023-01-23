KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars could not have imagined a better situation than the one they faced late in the first half of their divisional-round playoff game against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

The upstart AFC South champions, who had to rally from a 27-point deficit against the Chargers last week just to make it into Arrowhead Stadium, found themselves within 10-7 in a hostile environment — and with Patrick Mahomes, a contender for league MVP, hobbling up the tunnel to the Kansas City locker room.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos