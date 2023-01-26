SPORTS-NFL-BETTING-BREAKDOWN-DIVISIONAL-PLAYOFFS-1-LV.jpg

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball past Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 Chase Stevens / TNS

Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos