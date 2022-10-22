EMPORIUM — After an 0-5 start to the season, Cameron County has rallied all the way back to a league championship.
The Red Raider football team defeated Otto-Eldred, 28-22, in an overtime thriller Friday to clinch its share of the District 9 Region 3 title. CC will have to share the crown with Coudersport, which defeated Bucktail on Friday, but an overtime touchdown from Maddox Baughman and a big interception by Jake Narby sealed the Red Raiders’ half of a championship.
Cameron County got on the scoreboard first with a goal line rush. However, they failed to convert the two-point conversion, unlike Otto-Eldred, who scored just under seven minutes later and successfully took an 8-6 lead going into the second quarter.
Both teams scored again in the second, with Baughman punching in a one-yard run into the endzone and Otto-Eldred’s Andrew Schenfield completing a pass to Manning Splain for a gain of 15 yards and a touchdown.
Baughman scored once again in the third quarter with a run from the one-yard line but once again was unable to complete the two-point conversion and the Red Raiders held their opponents scoreless until the final quarter, when Davey Schenfield scored a touchdown with a four-yard run.
“We had an opportunity to put the game away in the third quarter but we got stopped inside the five-yard line,” Cameron County head coach Ryan Neyman said. “That brought back memories of our first five games when we got stopped in the red zone and things would fall apart. (O-E) hit us with a couple big plays and tied the game late, and we basically played a cat-and-mouse game, playing a lot of soft coverage and making them choose when they were going to throw.”
A successful two-point conversion by Hunter App sent the game into overtime, where Baughman sealed the victory for the Red Raiders with a 10-yard run into the endzone on his team’s first play.
When O-E got its turn to start from the opposing 10-yard line, Narby jumped in front of a pass and sealed the game with a walk-off interception.
“That is a dream right there, to catch that interception and come away with a win over a very good passing team like (O-E),” Ryan Neyman said. “When you start 0-5, it’s a tough road. Being able to get these guys in the right positions, our coaches did a great job improving every facet from the beginning of the year to where we are now.”
Malachi Zucal led Cameron County in yards by rushing for 209 on 24 attempts, scoring one touchdown. Baughman scored three touchdowns with 80 rushing yards on 13 attempts.
“It was a big night for us on the ground,” Neyman said. “We spread the ball out amongst our running backs and just pounded the ball when we needed to.”
Otto-Eldred completed 25 passes on 36 attempts for a total of 291 yards via the air, 182 of them coming from Andrew Schenfield, who scored two passing touchdowns. Shene Thomas caught six receptions on the night for 157 yards and a touchdown, while Splain scored one touchdown from 62 yards on seven receptions.
CC improved to 4-5 overall with the win, while O-E fell to 6-3.
Port Allegany 20, Keystone 10
KNOX — Port Allegany won its final in-conference matchup, beating Keystone 20-10 and sealing a Region 2 championship.
While Keystone got on the board first with a 36-yard run from Kyle Nellis, Port Allegany answered with a score with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter, taking a 8-7 lead with a two point conversion from Blaine Moses.
In the second quarter, Keystone pulled ahead again with a successful 27-yard field goal attempt from Josh Beal, holding the lead until the fourth quarter, when Gators quarterback Drew Evens completed a 50-yard pass to Noah Archer.
The final score of the contest came from Archer again by way of a 21-yard run that landed him in the endzone and gave Port Allegany the 20-10 victory.
The Gators finished the game with 238 total yards, 171 of them coming from Evens, who completed 15 of his 29 passing attempts, resulting in one touchdown and a single interception, while also rushing for a total of 15 yards. Archer led the Gators in rushing and receiving yards with 37 and 94, resepectivley, scoring two touchdowns. Moses also found the endzone by way of rushing, ending the game with 18 yards.
Moses and Archer also contributed on the defensive side of the ball. Moses led the team in tackes with 10.5 and an interception while Archer ended the game with 8.5.