EMPORIUM — After an 0-5 start to the season, Cameron County has rallied all the way back to a league championship.

The Red Raider football team defeated Otto-Eldred, 28-22, in an overtime thriller Friday to clinch its share of the District 9 Region 3 title. CC will have to share the crown with Coudersport, which defeated Bucktail on Friday, but an overtime touchdown from Maddox Baughman and a big interception by Jake Narby sealed the Red Raiders’ half of a championship.

