EMPORIUM — Three weeks ago, Cameron County was still searching for its first win.
After going 0-for-4 against a tough non-conference slate, the Red Raiders dropped their first Region 3 game to Coudersport, sinking their record to 0-5. After taking care of business against Bucktail (2-5) and Sheffield (0-7), however, last week’s upset victory over Elk County Catholic (6-2) put CC right back into the thick of the Region 3 championship race.
At 3-1 in the conference, the Red Raiders enter the final week of league play tied with Otto-Eldred and Coudersport.
Coudy travels to Bucktail, where its championship formula is simple — win, and the Falcons get a share of the Region 3 title. Regardless of Friday’s outcomes, however, they’ll have to share the crown with either the Raiders or O-E, as CC hosts the Terrors with its District 9 playoff hopes still alive.
“Right now, we’re sitting in a good-not-great position, but a championship is a championship and that’s our mindset,” CC head coach Ryan Neyman said. “We were trying to find our identity those first five weeks. We played well (Week 1) against Union/A-C Valley, but struggled the next few weeks, and we were trying to figure out our offensive line. That was the story of our first half.”
ECC looked unstoppable through the first half of the season, beating O-E twice on its way to a 5-0 start. Since then, however, Region 3’s contenders have solved the Crusaders’ ground game, and CC held them to just 92 rushing yards in last week’s 28-13 win.
“We’re big on the defensive line,” Neyman said. “Most of the time, we can get pressure and force a lot of double teams with our three down defensive linemen, which frees our edge guys to suffocate an offensive line and force everything to our middle linebacker (Eyan Smith).”
After losing senior running back Lathan Reed for the remainder of the season, CC has used a mix of young and old talent in the backfield. Freshman Malachi Zucal and senior Jameson Britton have shared the bulk of the team’s carries, as Zucal has 65 carries for 334 yards and a touchdown and Britton has 63 carries for 258 yards and six scores.
Sylus Pearson has also carried a significant portion of CC’s offensive workload, while junior QB Maddox Baughman has been effective in the short rushing game, boasting seven touchdowns so far this year. Landon Farren and Smith lead the team with 43 and 41 tackles, respectively.
“Relying on freshmen running backs was a steep learning curve, but they’ve stepped up as of late and that’s brought us success,” Neyman said. “They’ve made a big difference. We are the definition of three yards and a cloud of dust.
“We’ll go for it on fourth down and take seven minutes off the clock. We probably should have had that mindset a bit earlier in the year, but we were trying to find our true identity, which we have done in our last handful of games.”
CC was a District 9 Class A quarterfinalist last season and hasn’t been eliminated from playoff contention this year. The Raiders have their work cut out for them if they’re to be selected to an eight-team, Class A playoff field by the District 9 football committee, as they host the playoff-bound Terrors before traveling to Brockway (5-3) to close the regular season.
“It’s hard to read (O-E), but we know they’re going to pass, and this will be the first time we’ve seen an air-raid attack all year,” Neyman said. “The key of this game for us will be to create turnovers and control the clock.”
Otto-Eldred needed a late-game comeback to finish last week’s 42-36 victory over Bucktail and keep its Region 3 hopes alive. The Terrors trailed by two scores in the fourth quarter, but showed the resilience they’ve displayed in recent weeks to notch their third straight win.
“We knew that game was going to be a tough one — we had an emotional win the week before, had a big game coming up (against Cameron County) and it’s a long drive (to Bucktail),” O-E head coach Troy Cook said. “We got down early and had a couple turnovers, but I’m proud of the way the guys came back.”
Andrew Schenfield continued his big season at quarterback against the Bucks, throwing three touchdowns to bring his season total to 24.
O-E’s offense has been among the area’s hottest in recent weeks, scoring nearly 44 points per game. The Terrors will look for one more big performance to clinch a share of the league before they close their regular season with Port Allegany (7-1).
“(CC) is a good team and they played a pretty tough schedule to start the season,” Cook said. “They appear to be very physical on the offensive and defensive lines, and I think they have some good skill players. I know people like to put stock into the records of teams at certain points of the season, but I don’t think this is a team you can do that with. They’re not someone we can take lightly.”
PORT CONTROLS its own destiny in Region 2 after last week’s victory over Redbank Valley.
That win brought the Gators to 6-0 in the league while dropping Redbank to 5-1. Week 9 won’t be a cake walk for Port, however, which visits Keystone (5-3 overall, 3-3 league).
The Panthers are coming off of a big victory over Kane, but dropped losses to Ridgway and Brockway in consecutive weeks before that. Port knocked Keystone out of the playoffs in the Class A quarterfinals last season on the same field at which the Gators will try to clinch a league title tonight.
CENTRAL CLARION will seek a sweep of Region 1, which it has already clinched with a 6-0 league mark.
The largest schools in District 9 have played a puzzling conference schedule thus far, with Brookville and St. Marys each at 4-2 and Karns City, DuBois and Punxsutawney each at 3-3. Self-inflicted damage has already put the league’s middle-tier teams out of reach from Central Clarion, however, which appears a heavy favorite to capture the District 9 Class 2A championship.
Clarion hosts St. Marys tonight, while Bradford hosts Karns City in search of its first win of the year. With league play concluding in Week 9, most teams will play a non-conference game next week, though others will conclude their regular seasons tonight.
Though one Region has already been decided and Port has another in its grasp, Region 3 will provide a dramatic finish to the District 9 League’s first year under its newly adopted format.
“We’re just approaching (CC) the same way we have the last two weeks,” Cook said. “We told the guys before (Week 7’s) Coudersport game that every game will be a one-game playoff for us. We’re still approaching it with that mentality and we’re not really worried about the playoffs. As long as we keep winning, we’ll let things fall where they may.”