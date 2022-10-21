week 9 preview

Otto-Eldred quarterback Andrew Schenfield (left) throws a pass against Coudersport on Oct. 7. Schenfield and the Terrors visit Cameron County tonight, where at least a share of the inaugural District 9 Region 3 football title is on the line.

 Era photo by Jeff Uveino

EMPORIUM — Three weeks ago, Cameron County was still searching for its first win.

After going 0-for-4 against a tough non-conference slate, the Red Raiders dropped their first Region 3 game to Coudersport, sinking their record to 0-5. After taking care of business against Bucktail (2-5) and Sheffield (0-7), however, last week’s upset victory over Elk County Catholic (6-2) put CC right back into the thick of the Region 3 championship race.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos