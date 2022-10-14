PORT ALLEGANY — One of the most intriguing, and certainly among the most antipated games of the National Football League regular season, will be played Sunday, when the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs.
A similar fixture will be played in District 9 tonight, when Port Allegany hosts Redbank Valley in a match-up of Class A football’s best.
Like Kansas City did to Buffalo in January, Redbank eliminated Port from the postseason last November. The playoffs were more kind to the Bulldogs than they were to the Chiefs, as Redbank reached the PIAA final while KC lost to the Cincinnati Bengals a week later, but each team spelled the end of a promising season for its opponent.
Like the Bills, Port brought back much of its talent from last season and is again among the top class of championship contenders. Redbank its still the team to beat, however, and boasts one of two 7-0 records in District 9 (Central Clarion).
Redbank won last year’s Class A semifinal, 35-14, after falling behind by two scores early. Tonight, Port will look to de-throne the Bulldogs — at least temporarily — as the programs jockey for position atop this year’s playoff and conference standings.
“The only thing we’ve talked about relating to (last year’s) game is that we didn’t play our best,” Port head coach Justin Bienkowski said. “They’re an entirely different team and a very talented team, but it’s a different time. We just didn’t execute and, yes, Redbank imposed their will.”
REDBANK HAS shown no signs of slowing since last year’s 13-2 finish.
The Bulldogs won 13 consecutive after falling to Keystone on opening night, including a discarding of the Gators that was their first of four playoff wins. They’d eventually fall to Bishop Guilfoyle in the state final, 21-14, completing one of the most successful seasons in District 9 football history.
Many of the Bulldogs’ box score mainstays from last year are gone, but new names have replaced them seamlessly.
Senior QB Cam Wagner has completed more than 70% of his pass attempts while throwing for 1,724 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. Drew Byers leads the team with 603 rushing yards, three Bulldog receivers have more than 20 catches each and Caden Adams leads a strong defense with 72 tackles.
None of those players led the team in their respective statistical categories last season. Rest assured, however, the new faces have had their way with D9 defenses, averaging 40 points per game.
“They’re athleticism jumps right out at you,” Bienkowski said. “Their style of offense is very similar to ours in terms of formations, but they’re looking to get the ball on the edge with their jet sweeps, and throw the ball up and have their guys go get it. We’ve put a scheme together that we hope puts us in a position to be one point better than them, but they’re doing the same thing.”
Redbank has been tested already, winning three games by two touchdowns or less, but blew out Union/A-C Valley and Kane in the last two weeks. The Bulldogs likely haven’t seen an opponent of Port’s quality, though, or a defense as good as the Gators.
Blaine Moses (67 tackles) leads the Gators from the middle of the field, captaining a defense that has allowed 62 points through seven games. Perhaps Port’s power run game aligns more with the successful Tennessee Titans offenses of recent years than it does Buffalo, but the Gators have been equally as effective as Redbank, averaging nearly 34 points per game.
The Bulldogs will test Port in more ways than one, but the Gators hope that control of the line of scrimmage will translate into control of the game.
“We want to control the clock,” Bienkowski said. “(Wagner) is as good of a quarterback as we’re going to see this year, if not the best. He’s a legitimate athlete. If we’re going to give him the ball more than we have the ball, we’re going to be out-matched. We want them to have the ball in their hands as little as possible.”
Things don’t get much easier for Port, which finishes with Keystone (4-3) and Otto-Eldred (5-2), but if there was ever a game to circle on the calendar, this is it. The winner could all but seal home field advantage through the District 9 Class A playoffs.
“We are going to try to impose our will and make sure they need to adapt to our style,” Bienkowski said. “We want to put the ball in the hands of our four guys because they’re reliable for us, and the guys in front of them are reliable.”