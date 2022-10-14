week 8

Port Allegany’s Carson Neely (51) leads the way for Blaine Moses (16) during the team’s Sept. 24 victory over Brockway. The Gators host undefeated Redbank Valley tonight in a rematch of a 2021 District 9 Class A semifinal.

 Era photo by Pam Fischer

PORT ALLEGANY — One of the most intriguing, and certainly among the most antipated games of the National Football League regular season, will be played Sunday, when the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

A similar fixture will be played in District 9 tonight, when Port Allegany hosts Redbank Valley in a match-up of Class A football’s best.

