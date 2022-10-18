PORT ALLEGANY — You’ve heard of Drew Evens, Blaine Moses and Noah Archer.
Together, the Port Allegany trio forms perhaps the best backfield in District 9 and in the Big 30. The Gators have added another weapon to the mix this year, however, and in Friday’s win over previously undefeated Redbank Valley, his value shined again.
Peyton Stiles’ emergence has become increasingly important this season as the Gators have raced to a 7-1 start and 6-0 mark in Region 2. The junior scored Port’s lone touchdown in Friday’s 8-7 victory over Redbank, capping a night that saw him rush five times for 27 yards and catch three passes for nine yards.
Evens added the decisive two-point conversion after Stiles’ touchdown, finishing a 19-carry, 92-yard night for the QB. He, Moses and Archer each logged double-digit carries against Redbank, and the three seniors will continue to lead Port both in the locker room and in box scores.
Stiles has given the Gators yet another weapon, however, and has made one of the area’s deepest teams even deeper.
“Us coaches are not surprised one bit,” Port head coach Justin Bienkowski said of Stiles’ breakout year. “The work that kid has put in during the offseason… he’s an absolute stud because he’s done everything the right way. He’s a high-academic kid, a football-savvy kid, he works his tail off in the weight room, he plays other sports and he’s the best teammate you could have.
“It’s not a shocker to us at all. I’m so glad he’s there, and he’s been a huge piece.”
Stiles checks in fourth among Port’s rushing leaders, but he’s been an important piece of the Gator secondary and is currently tied with Carson Neely for second-most tackles on the team (35). Port’s defense turned in a master class on shutting down a Redbank offense that — albeit short-handed on Friday night — has been among District 9’s best.
“(Coach Chad Saltsman) and (Coach Kyle Bachman) have these kids prepared,” Bienkowski said. “They know what they need to do. Redbank didn’t show us anything that we weren’t ready for and the kids executed the game plan.
“(Redbank) was fast, but there weren’t a whole lot of breakdowns in coverage. It was a great game plan executed by a bunch of kids who will do whatever we tell them to the best of their ability.”
Redbank played Friday’s game without a few usual starters for a reason that was unknown as of gametime. In the absence of senior QB Cam Wagner, freshman Braylon Wagner started and completed 10-of-23 pass attempts for 175 yards, an interception and one long touchdown.
Still, the Gators limited an offense that averaged 40 points per game through seven weeks to 216 yards — compared to Port’s 252 — and held leading rusher Drew Byers to a measly 35 yards on 16 attempts.
“We had learned about it just before the game, but in terms of what we could control, you didn’t know,” Bienkowski said. “We played against the 11 guys they had out there at the time, and they’re a very good football team; a very well-coached football team.”
It was a big-time performance by the Gator defense on the biggest of regular-season stages, one that could seal home field advantage throughout the District 9 Class A playoffs if Port takes care of business the next two weeks.
“It was a pretty electric crowd and was really appreciated by us as a team,” Bienkowski said. “It was one of those games that didn’t give you much time to go to the bathroom. You didn’t want to miss a play.”
Port travels to Keystone (5-3) and Otto-Eldred (6-2) to finish the year. For a team loaded with All-Star-caliber players, the Gators hope their best football is still ahead of them.
“We embraced how fun it was,” Bienkowski said. “It was awesome. Moving forward, Keystone is a good, fast team. It’s going to require dominant assignment football. But there is no let down. I don’t get the sense from our guys that they won anything other than a Week 8 game against a really good team.”
FRIDAY WAS ANOTHER wacky week of football finishes across District 9.
Cameron County (3-5) stayed in the playoff hunt by upsetting Elk County Catholic (6-2). The Crusaders have dropped two of three games since starting the year 5-0, hurting their chances of winning the inaugural Region 3 title.
Otto-Eldred (6-2), meanwhile, needed a second-half comeback to beat Bucktail (3-5). The Terrors trailed by two points at halftime and by a 30-26 margin after three quarters, but put up two scores and two subsequent conversions to hold on.
O-E has had an answer for every opponent this year other than ECC, which accounted for both of its losses. The Terrors visit Cameron County this week in a crucial game for both from a league perspective, but an especially important contest for the Red Raiders from a District playoff standpoint.
O-E, CC and Coudy all sit at 3-1 in Region 3 play. Coudy finishes its league slate with Bucktail Friday, while ECC is out of league games and finished at 3-2.
A Coudy win would secure a share of the league title for the Falcons, one that will be shared by the winner of O-E/CC. For a conference that has shown no clear favorite since the start of the year, Week 9 will provide a fitting ending.