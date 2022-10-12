DUKE CENTER — Don’t complain and work hard.
That slogan has been repeated at Otto-Eldred football practices throughout the fall.
Coined by the Terrors’ team captains and embraced by their coaching staff, “Don’t complain and work hard” has become a rallying cry for O-E. It’s helped them to a 5-2 record and, most recently, to an upset victory at Coudersport last Friday.
O-E’s 39-18 win not only vaulted the Terrors to a tie atop the District 9 Region 3 conference standings, but solidified their confidence and status as a group bound for a return to the D9 Class A playoffs.
“It was important to the guys,” O-E head coach Troy Cook said of Week 7’s victory. “Coudy has had a lot of success over the last few years and a lot of people see them as somewhat of a measuring stick in the league, so the fact we were able to go in there and have a strong performance gives the guys a lot of confidence going into this week.”
Andrew Schenfield’s six touchdown passes — four of which went to Shene Thomas — highlighted the victory.
The Terror offense now averages nearly 38 points per game, and despite losing senior wide receiver Brendan Magee to injury, O-E appears to have plenty of threats in the passing game. Schenfield now has 1,552 passing yards to his name this season — including 21 touchdowns and six interceptions — while Manning Splain (29 receptions, 513 yards, 7 TD), Thomas (16 receptions, 367 yards, 6 TD) and Hunter App (22 receptions, 367 yards, 6 TD) have all stepped up in Magee’s absence.
Max Splain and Davey Schenfield will be key contributors the rest of the way, as well, and were both involved in Friday’s win over Coudy. With an offensive line that has improved mightily across seven weeks, O-E’s passing game looks dangerous hitting the home stretch of the season.
“We knew we had some talent, but some guys that were a bit more inexperienced,” Cook said. “To see (Thomas) step up the way he did against Coudersport was really big for us and, hopefully, that bodes well for the rest of the year. The way Manning (Splain) and Hunter (App) played early in the season, they’re getting a lot of attention from defenses right now.”
O-E has now won five of six games after Week 1’s loss to Elk County Catholic. Its only other blemish also came to ECC, however, as it struggled both times to stop the Crusaders’ wing-t offense.
Given Coudy’s Week 6 win over ECC, some felt that Coudy would go on to beat O-E and solidify its spot atop Region 3.
In doing so, Coudy could have achieved inarguable status as Region 3’s top Class A playoff seed. In a format where a committee selects and seeds an eight-team playoff field — and Region 3 teams play a schedule significantly easier than those of Region 2 — that distinction would have all but assured the Falcons a playoff spot.
Thomas and the Terorrs, of course, had other ideas. With two losses already, they’re aware they’re on the fringe of what a Class A bracket might look like today.
“We’re trying to treat each one of these games like a playoff game, with a win-or-go-home mentality to make sure the guys aren’t looking ahead,” Cook said. “(Week 8 opponent) Bucktail is a hard-nosed team and has some good players. We’re just making sure that the guys are singularly focused on their opponent each week, and as long as we take care of the little things, the larger goals should take care of themselves.”
NINE REALISTIC contenders will vie for eight Class A playoff spots in the next three weeks.
Redbank Valley (7-0) and Port Allegany (6-1) are both locks, especially after the Gators throttled Union/A-C Valley, 42-14, four days ago. ECC (6-1) is a lock to make the field, as well, assuming it takes care of business in its two remaining games against Cameron County (2-5) and Sheffield (0-6).
That leaves six teams vying for five spots, two of which (Union/A-C Valley and Curwensville) dropped to 3-4 this past week.
If those two finish below .500, they’ll make the committee’s decision easier. Curwensville also presents the same question marks to the committee that always come with its District 6 regular season schedule.
That leaves O-E, Coudy (4-3), Brockway (4-3) and Keystone (4-3).
Coudy is 0-3 against the other three, while Brockway also owns a win over Keystone. Even if all four teams get in, surely none of them will want to see Port or Redbank in the quarterfinals.
That’s why, with no common opponents outside of Region 3, O-E’s victory over Coudy looms large.
The Terrors visit Bucktail (2-4) and Cameron County in the next two weeks before hosting Port to close the season.
Cook has maintained that his team won’t look past its week-to-week preparation. As the rest of the District 9 cards fall, his group will continue its playoff pursuit by sticking to its mantra — don’t complain and work hard.
“Whether there are negative things from the outside or — after a win like Friday — some positive things, it’s important to be able to tune that out and make sure your focus doesn’t waiver off the task each week,” Cook said. “We’ve been re-iterating that all season. If something comes up, we remind them of the team motto. So far, it’s been good for us.”