EMPORIUM — A playoff tune-up, a week to rest or a final chance to play football.
Week 10 means a variety of things based on which District 9 gridiron program one might ask. With only four local teams in action this Friday, the final week of Pennsylvania’s regular season will do its best to bridge the gap between the end of conference play and the start of the District playoffs.
Otto-Eldred (6-3) hosts Port Allegany (8-1) and Cameron County (4-5) travels to Brockway (5-4), each of the former seeking an upset. The Terrors figure to be safely into the Class A playoff field, but for Cameron County, tonight’s result could determine the fate of its season.
“Our season is on the line but we’re not looking for playoffs; we’re looking for Brockway,” CC head coach Ryan Neyman said Thursday. “That’s what we’re focused on right now.”
CC is perhaps the biggest question mark in Class A, given that Elk County Catholic has already opted out of the postseason, Otto-Eldred (6-3) and Coudersport (6-3) are comfortably in, and Curwensville (3-6) is comfortably out. An upset win would put the Raiders in the thick of the potential playoff bracket, as they own wins over O-E and Coudy, but a loss would drop them below .500.
“We’ve been doing the same thing we have the last four weeks,” Neyman said. “We’ve developed a routine and have stuck to it. (Brockway) is an offensive powerhouse — they have size and they have speed.
“We need to play the same way we did against Otto-Eldred, which is to limit big plays and force turnovers on defense. Our goal on offense is still to gain three yards every time, and if we do that, we can control the clock and keep it a close game.”
CC KNOCKED off O-E in overtime last week, 28-22, thanks to Jake Narby’s game-ending interception.
The win gave the Red Raiders a share of the District 9 Region 3 championship, which they split with Coudy, and marked CC’s fourth consecutive win after an 0-5 start. O-E, which had won six of its previous seven, hopes to get junior QB Andrew Schenfield back this week after he left the CC game with an injury.
“It’s that time of year; everyone is kind of dinged up,” O-E head coach Troy Cook said. “We’re just trying to work through it and give guys some extra reps, then if we run into (injury) issues we’ll have other guys ready to step in and step up. We did a good job of that last week with the guys who came in, we just didn’t execute in overtime the way we wanted to.”
The Terrors will have their work cut out for them when they welcome Region 2 champion Port, which rides a seven-game win streak into tonight’s matchup.
“They’re a great team,” Cook said of the Gators. “Extremely fast, extremely physical on defense and they have a bunch of impressive players. Our guys are basically taking it as another step in the season. They know what they’re up against and they know what Port has done, but they haven’t backed down from a challenge and I feel they’ll approach (tonight’s) game the same way.”
Port figures to be the top seed in Class A after beating defending champion Redbank Valley (8-1) two weeks ago.
Redbank hosts Central Clarion (9-0) in what is certainly the game of the week from a district-wide perspective. Regardless of the result, the Bulldogs should be seeded No. 2 in Class A thanks to their wins over Brockway, Keystone (5-4) and Union/A-C Valley (5-4).
“I’m glad that we have another Region 2 opponent to end the year because Region 2 is definitely stronger than Region 3 and we’ve been able to compete for the most part with the Region 2 teams we’ve played,” Neyman said. “The offensive firepower Brockway brings in every Friday, they’re a very dangerous team and a game can get out of hand if you allow it. Our lack of experience in the first half of the year to where we are now sets us up to see how we stand with a playoff-caliber team.”
Central Clarion is a heavy favorite in Class 2A, where Karns City (5-4) and potentially Brookville (4-5) appear to be its only challengers. Clearfield (7-2) leads Class 3A, and will likely meet the winner of St. Marys (6-3) and Punxsutawney (5-4) in the District final.
Playoff information will be released over the weekend.
“I wish we knew,” Cook said. “Everyone knows what the power points look like but it seems like that will be only one of the criteria used to seed the teams, so we’ll play Port, re-assess and see where we end up when the brackets come out.”
BRADFORD CLOSES its season with a trip to Kane (2-7).
The Wolves are fresh off of a victory over Smethport last week, while Bradford (0-9) will look to end its season on a high note.
“We just need to do our thing and show some confidence in our offense,” Bradford head coach Jeff Puglio said. “We’ve shown spurts at times but we have a lot of setbacks. We have a lot of young guys playing key positions, so we want to give them some confidence to do the things we know they can.”
The Owls have struggled offensively in recent weeks but got back on the board with two touchdowns against Karns City after being shut out in back-to-back games. Bradford will turn to receivers such as Lucas Laktash, Isaiah Fitton and Troy Adkins to continue their successful seasons, while Kane will likely lean on the power running of Addison Plants and Sam West.
Perhaps the game’s biggest question mark is the health of Kane senior RB Ricky Zampogna, who was a force out of the backfield this year before his injury.
“We’ve had trouble all year with initial contact, and then yards after contact,” Puglio said. “We really need to bottle them up, gang tackle and get more than one or two guys to the ball. (Kane) is a physical team, especially running the ball, so we need to be ready for that kind of challenge.”