Bradford’s Lucas Laktash (11) evades a St. Marys defender during a Week 8 game at Parkway Field. Bradford and the rest of the PIAA will end their football regular season tonight, as some teams play a final game while others rest.

EMPORIUM — A playoff tune-up, a week to rest or a final chance to play football.

Week 10 means a variety of things based on which District 9 gridiron program one might ask. With only four local teams in action this Friday, the final week of Pennsylvania’s regular season will do its best to bridge the gap between the end of conference play and the start of the District playoffs.

