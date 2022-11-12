BROCKWAY — St. Marys didn’t let the conditions deter its game plan.
Under relentless rain, the Dutch still threw the ball — and did it with success — in Friday’s District 9 Class 3A championship game. While they moved the ball consistently against Clearfield, however, the Dutch weren’t able to finish several key drives — including a last-minute red zone trip that fell flat.
St. Marys’ season ended the same way it did the past two years, with a loss to the Bisons in the Class 3A title game. Two early scoring drives powered Clearfield to a 13-7 victory, as St. Marys’ defensive adjustments weren’t enough to bring them back.
As rain saturated the Varischetti Field playing surface, Dutch QB Charlie Coudriet and his receivers did all they could to lead St. Marys back, but a scoreless second half and a last-second interception by Isaac Putt sealed their fate.
“After things calm down, the guys should be super proud of their effort,” St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek said. “Clearfield is a great program and we went toe-to-toe and fought the whole game. They’re pretty upset, and rightfully so, but I’m very proud of the way they battled.”
The weather played into Clearfield’s style of football Friday evening, as the Bison pounded the ball on the ground like they have all year.
Early on, their run game presented problems for the Dutch, who couldn’t get off the field defensively. Clearfield scored on each of its first two possessions to open up a 13-7 lead, a score that would stand for nearly three quarters.
Brady Collins punctuated Clearfield’s first drive with a 14-yard touchdown run before his team scored again on a 1-yard run to finish its second. The Dutch sealed the edge on some plays but not often enough, allowing the Bison to gash them with sweeps and counters.
In between Clearfield’s scoring drives, the Dutch marched down the field with an assortment of passes, scoring on a 3-yard touchdown pass to Carter Chadsey. Chadsey, Logan Mosier and Collin Reitz were all busy in the passing game Friday, each making impressive catches despite the dreadful rainfall that only grew stronger as the game marched on.
“(Coudriet) battled the way we thought he would,” Dworek said. “We just couldn’t get some deeper passes going when we had some guys open. (Mosier) has been solid for four years; (Chadsey) and (Reitz) for three. They’re wily veterans and they were breaking off routes. They did a super job of using their experience.”
Clearfield drove down the field again on its third drive but a bad 3rd-down snap spoiled their red zone trip. St. Marys started back the other way in a hurry, completing a 27-yard pass to Mosier to set them up at Clearfield’s 9-yard line, but the Dutch were stuffed on four straight plays in the last minute of the half.
St. Marys’ issues in the red zone continued in the second half, as they failed to score despite completely taking away Clearfield’s run game.
The Bison tried the same counters, pitches and dives that worked in the first half, but a stout Dutch front led by Alex Lukaschunis, Waylon Wehler and Eli Rippey neutralized their attacks. Mosier and Matthew Davis supplemented St. Marys’ defense from the backfield and on the boundaries, not allowing the Bisons much room to operate.
“We forced a couple turnovers and our punts were big in the field position game,” Dworek said. “Our defense played well most of the year so it wasn’t surprising, but it was nice to see them do it against a good Clearfield team.”
The Dutch used their first of three earned defensive pass interference (DPI) penalties to help move the ball into the red zone as the third-quarter clock waned. With 3rd and 1 at the Clearfield 18-yard line, they resorted to what had worked, attempting two passes.
This time, however, they came away empty-handed, as a 3rd-down attempt fell incomplete and Mosier was stuffed on a WR screen completion on 4th and short. The Dutch defense kept Clearfield off the field in the second half, though, neutralizing time of possession after the Bisons controlled it in the first half.
After trading punts early in the fourth, St. Marys found itself pinned at its own 4-yard line with 5.5 minutes to play. The Dutch got one first down but had to punt the ball away with four minutes left, requiring a defensive stop to keep their season alive.
Lukaschunis single-handedly forced a turnover with 2:28 left, however, when he stuffed a Clearfield runner in the backfield and took the ball away. That gave the ball back to the Dutch at the Clearfield 34-yard line, setting up a dramatic final drive.
After a slew of runs got them into the red zone, St. Marys faced a 4th and 3 from the Clearfield 16. An end-zone attempt to Chadsey produced a DPI penalty, giving the Dutch 1st and goal from the 8.
After a first-down pass attempt fell incomplete, the Dutch resorted to trickery in an attempt to finally break Clearfield’s defense. A halfback pass was intercepted in the end zone with 22 seconds to play, however, sealing Clearfield’s third D9 title in as many years.
“I wish we would have done something different at the end but we’ve been battling hindsight all year,” Dworek said. “I’m super proud of the effort and I talked about the state of the program when they were freshmen… Those guys were great leaders the last four years in getting things pointed in the right direction.”
St. Marys closes its season at 7-4, having defeated Punxsutawney last week to advance to the Class 3A title game for the third consecutive year. The Dutch also earned their fourth consecutive playoff appearance, falling just short of an elusive championship.
“In any close game, it’s easy to look at the end of the game, but we had a lot of chances to do some damage and we couldn’t take advantage enough,” Dworek said. “Against a good team, you need to take advantage of a lot more drives than we did.”
Clearfield advances to play the District 6 champions next week in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.