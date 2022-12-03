CLARION — Port Allegany punched first and threw several counter-punches in the second half.
In between, however, it was Union (New Castle) that made the difference-making plays in the PIAA Class A Western Fina at PennWest Clarion. The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) football champions showed off their size and speed, besting the Gator defense like no one had prior.
Facing a three-score deficit, Port momentarily got back in the game early in the fourth quarter and scored a flurry of late touchdowns to keep itself afloat. Once again, though, the Scotties made the plays they needed.
A back-breaking double score that bookended halftime helped Union build a multi-score lead it wouldn’t surrender. Port’s late scores weren’t enough, as Union won, 46-36, and ended the Gators’ season at 12-2.
“We were fearful of (the big plays) this week,” Port head coach Justin Bienkowski said. “We knew about their athleticism and how dynamic they are. Very well-coached. Our guys never quit. We tried to minimize splash plays and we didn’t.”
Port’s offense worked at will for most of the game, but self-inflicted wounds — including four turnovers and a host of penalties — allowed the Scotties to jump ahead and stay there. Too often, Port couldn’t stop Union’s explosive offense, and Port’s quartet of fourth-quarter touchdowns were for naught.
The sides traded efficient scoring drives to start the game before Port fumbled and Union found the end zone a second time. It appeared as though the Scotties would hold just a 12-6 halftime advantage, but as time expired in the second quarter, Kaiden Fisher lofted a 31-yard pass to Dayne Johnke that evaded a couple Port defenders and found the receiver’s hands.
With a successful two-point try, Union suddenly led by a pair of touchdowns, and was due to get the ball after the break. The Scotties followed with a touchdown drive to open the second stanza, sinking the Gators to a three-score deficit.
“We talked about being able to go into (halftime) down one score… the kids gave us their all, it’s not anybody’s fault, it just didn’t go our way and they made a better play,” Bienkowski said.
After an unsuccessful rebuttal by the Gators, Port finally stopped the Union offense toward the end of the third quarter. The Scotties had scored on each of their four drives prior.
A 31-yard completion from Drew Evens to Aidan Bliss set up a 5-yard TD rush by Peyton Stiles. Then, Archer intercepted a pass on Union’s next drive, suddenly bringing the Gators back into the game.
Union came up with another game-changing play, however, as Fisher returned a strip sack 76 yards for a score. Port fumbled away the ensuing kick-off, setting up a 38-yard touchdown by Mike Gunn and sinking the deficit to four scores.
Gunn showcased his speed again with a 48-yard TD gash that came between two Port TDs. Evens threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Archer before TD runs of seven and one yards by Blaine Moses, but Port’s late fireworks just weren’t enough.
“We run our tempo offense a lot at practice and we were able to get back into the game a little bit,” Bienkowski said. “We just didn’t do enough to get a win.
“(Union) put the ball on the carpet in their games this year, but they didn’t do that (Friday) and we did. We shot ourselves in the foot at the most inopportune times here and there, and we’re dealing with high school kids. They give us their all 24/7 and I’m so proud of them for that.”
Evens completed 20-of-28 pass attempts for 224 yards, a TD and an interception. Moses rushed 14 times for 84 yards and three scores, while Evens ran 15 times for 18 yards and Archer rushed six times for 16 yards.
Archer made his presence felt in the passing game, securing 14 receptions for 128 yards and a score. Bliss had two catches for 45 yards and Stiles had two for 39.
Moses led the Port defense with 14 tackles.
Braylon Thomas completed 7-of-9 pass attempts for 71 yards, two TD and an INT. He was spelled by Fisher briefly in the second quarter as he missed a couple drives due to an apparent injury.
Matt Stanley and Gunn each finished with 94 rushing yards for Union, while Thomas added 58 yards and Johnke made three catches for 53 yards and two TD.
The Scotties advance to Thursday’s Class A title game, where they’ll play District 3 champion Steelton-Highspire.
Port’s season ends after the program’s first District 9 championship in a decade, plus a District 9 Region 2 league championship and the program’s second-ever trip to the state semifinals.
“I love them dearly,” Bienkowski said. “I have three beautiful daughters and I do not have any sons. This team is so special to us coaches and myself personally. This season started on January 5th and it ended on December 2nd, so I’d say that’s one heck of a 2022 for our program. These guys brought our program back.”