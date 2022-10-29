DUKE CENTER — No trap game. No let down. No upset.
The Port Allegany football team is a well-oiled machine heading into the District 9 playoffs, and in their regular season finale, the Gators looked simply unstoppable.
Port (9-1) scored a touchdown on each of its six first-half drives against Otto-Eldred (6-4) Friday, running away with a 60-12 victory. The Gator linemen created a push, got into space and allowed their athletic backs to do their thing, as Port dominated the line of scrimmage and rode its ground game to its eighth consecutive win.
“We wanted to play our game; it didn’t matter who our opponent was,” Port head coach Justin Bienkowski said. “We talked about the gauntlet of a schedule we had already played and we just wanted to come out crisp ahead of the playoffs.”
Carson Neely, Juuso Young, Miska Young, Braylon Button and Levi Wilfong made it clear early on that they were in charge at the point of contact.
The group allowed Port to attack in a variety of ways without emptying its playbook, pulling guards and tackles to lead its dominant running backs. A long return by Noah Archer on the game’s opening kickoff signaled what was to come, as Port proceeded to march up and down the field as it pleased.
A handful of runs allowed the Gators to stroll through O-E territory on their first drive before a 3-yard touchdown run from Blaine Moses. After forcing a quick punt, Drew Evens capped Port’s second drive by following a block from Moses into the end zone on a 14-yard quarterback keeper.
O-E tried to attack Port’s defense with short passes to running back Hunter App and others, but Port had them covered. Port’s prowess at the line led to a couple holding penalties on the Terrors and forced Terror QB Andrew Schenfield to release the ball quickly if he was to have a chance.
“We were happy with the way they executed,” Bienkowski said. “We wanted to do some pulls to get on the edge and take advantage of what (Archer) can do. When our linemen can climb to the next level, that’s good for us.”
Port bookended the end of the first quarter with a pair of touchdowns, the first on a 19-yard run from Moses when Miska Young got into space on a pulling play. After a quick defensive stop, Evens’ first pass attempt of the evening was a 49-yard strike to Archer over the middle, which the speedy tailback ran in for a touchdown.
By that point, it was evident the Gators weren’t going to be stopped, and a 45-yard TD run by Archer re-affirmed that six minutes later.
Neely put an exclamation point on Port’s first half by intercepting a screen pass deep in Terror territory and nearly bringing it back for a touchdown. Moses punched it in from a yard out, giving Port a 44-point halftime advantage.
“(Port) attacks and they’re fast on defense,” O-E head coach Troy Cook said. “They play with really good angles and they’re very good tacklers in open space, so we live on getting the ball on the edges and having our athletes make plays in space. When they were attacking like that, we needed someone to break a tackle, and we weren’t able to break enough of them tonight.”
Port’s starters got a rest in the second half, giving way to a back-and-forth stanza as the teams traded possessions under a running clock.
O-E got on the board late in the third quarter on a 35-yard catch and run from Schenfield to Shene Thomas. The Terrors scored again early in the fourth on a 16-yard pass from Schenfield to Manning Splain before Port answered with a 45-yard TD run up the middle by Tristan Kiser.
Charles Craft added the final score of the game for the Gators on a 1-yard rush with four minutes to play.
Moses led all rushers with 100 yards and three touchdowns on 13 attempts, while Archer ran five times for 70 yards and a touchdown and Kiser tallied three rushes for 61 yards and a score. Evens ran twice for 22 yards and completed both of his pass attempts for 69 yards.
Moses led Port’s defense with six tackles, while Archer had 5.5 tackles and Peyton Stiles, Kiser and Nick Wilfong each had three.
“We’re poised and under control all the time,” Bienkowski said. “We talk about being where our feet are, staying together and just kind of righting the ship. We got a little shaky against Redbank (Valley) and Keystone, so we just wanted to make sure we were playing our style of football and imposing our style.”
Schenfield completed 20-of-38 pass attempts for 163 yards and two touchdowns. App ran eight times for 46 yards and Jaden Prince rushed five times for 30 yards.
App also made eight receptions for 51 yards, while Splain had five catches for 41 yards, Thomas turned in four catches for 67 yards and Davey Schenfield recorded three catches for 19 yards.
“It was really no different than the majority of our year,” Cook said. “Teams run on us, we get the ball back and throw on them a little bit, and too many mistakes offensively for us. We knew if we couldn’t stop the run it was going to be a long night for us and it kind of played out that way.”
Port figures to be the top seed in Class A when the District 9 playoff brackets are released this weekend, and for good reason.
The Gators have now defeated every other Class A playoff team other than Coudersport, and their lone loss came to Central Clarion, which was undefeated until last night’s loss to Redbank. Whether next week brings a quarterfinal game or a bye, Bienkowski’s group looked playoff ready in its last tune-up.
“A lot of it has to do with what we’ve worked for,” Bienkowski said. “Nothing about it is surprising or alarming. Ever since we started the trek to this season in January, the guys have worked for everything, so they understand all that goes into it and it’s just a matter of executing on the field.”