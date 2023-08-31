On Monday, the Bradford junior varsity football team took down Brockway, winning their first game of the season 21-15.
At quarterback, Andrew Giordana threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns, completing nine of his 23 pass attempts. He also carried the ball on four occasions, totaling 16 yards. Giordana targeted Logan Kohler and Kaden Kicior four times each, with Kohler ending with 41 yards and two touchdowns and Kicior with 115 yards and a single score. On the ground, Kolton Miller and Brodie Haviland combined for 20 yards.
The Owls’ defense came alive, stunting the Rovers offense throughout all four quarters. Kohler once again showcased his skills, recording eight tackles while Kotlen Miller had seven. The defense also hounded Brockway’s quarterback, with Giordana, Jon Jasper, Josh Everetts, Jace Giest, Sean Ward combining for six sacks.
The junior varsity Owls will have their next game on Monday, Sept. 11 against St. Marys at home.