BROCKPORT, N.Y. — There was little mystery who would be receiving the ball for the Randolph football team Monday night. It didn’t matter.
Of his team’s 58 offensive plays in Monday’s Class D Far West Regional, 56 of them running plays, 48 went to Randolph senior running back Xander Hind. Hind earned that heavy workload with his production, gashing Section 5 champion Oakfield-Alabama/Elba for 281 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 42-26 regional victory. The Cardinals avenged a 28-22 loss to the Aggies in last year’s regional.
“It means the world,” Hind said. “Last year when we lost, it was heartbreaking and it sounds really cliche, but we really remembered how it felt when we lost last year and we kept a chip on our shoulder the whole year, worked hard in practice just to get back to this game. We got back and we took care of business.”
Randolph (11-0) will advance with a quick turnaround, playing defending state champion Tioga on Friday in Union-Endicott in the Class D state semifinal.
It will be Randolph’s first semifinal trip since 2014, also Randolph’s last state championship season as part of a three-peat from 2012-14.
The 2021 regional was Randolph’s only loss of the last two seasons to date.
“It feels good,” Cardinals coach Brent Brown said of avenging last year’s loss. “I think after last year we kind of felt like we let them get away with one. I think everybody did and tonight we gave them a taste of Cardinal Football. That’s what we needed to do last year and that’s what we did tonight, it was awesome.”
While Hind made most of the plays for the Cardinals, two teammates — fullback Payton Slade and tight end Jaiden Huntington — contributed big plays in the first half to help Randolph build a 28-14 halftime lead.
Slade broke a 41-yard run before being tripped up at the 2-yard line on Randolph’s first drive, punched in the following play by Hind. He finished with seven carries for 66 yards.
Huntington made it a two-score game on the first play of the second half, reeling in a 44-yard touchdown catch over the middle from quarterback Carson Conley.
Randolph built the lead as big as 28-7 in the first half before OAE cut it to 28-14 with just 37 seconds remaining in the half on a 33-yard run play where the Aggies’ Kyle Porter scooped up an offensive fumble recovery and scampered to the end zone.
The Aggies gave the Cardinals deja vu in the second half, recovering an opening onside kickoff, a repeat of last year’s regional game. OAE punched in the drive from midfield to cut the to 28-20, but would get no closer.
OAE’s Noah Currier took 14 carries for 157 yards, almost half of them on a 71-yard touchdown run down the home sideline in the second quarter. Randolph limited the Aggies’ passing game, however, as Bodie Hyde was 3-for-10 for 31 yards and an interception by Huntington on the Aggies’ final play of the game.
Tristan Farnham also recovered a fumble for the Cardinals, who won the turnover battle 2-1.