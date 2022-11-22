randolph

Randolph’s Jaiden Huntington (87) and Tristan Farnham (2) celebrate after a game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter of the Class D Far West Regional on Monday in Brockport against Oakfield-Alabama/Elba. Randolph won 42-26.

 Sam Wilson/Olean Times Herald

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — There was little mystery who would be receiving the ball for the Randolph football team Monday night. It didn’t matter.

Of his team’s 58 offensive plays in Monday’s Class D Far West Regional, 56 of them running plays, 48 went to Randolph senior running back Xander Hind. Hind earned that heavy workload with his production, gashing Section 5 champion Oakfield-Alabama/Elba for 281 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 42-26 regional victory. The Cardinals avenged a 28-22 loss to the Aggies in last year’s regional.

