Rosters for the 50th anniversary of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic continue to grow.
Set for the night of Aug. 5 at Parkway Field, the football game, which matches graduated seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, is actually only the 49th time it will be played with No. 47 in 2020 canceled due to Covid.
Today marks the fourth group of additions, five each to the New York and Pennsylvania squads.
New York now has 18 players and Pennsylvania 20.
When rosters are complete before the annual Media Day, May 21, squads will number some 42 players. Pennsylvania leads the series 23-22-3.
Added recently for New York were Salamanca’s Jesse Stahlman, Pioneer’s Kyle Stover, Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Hayden Trietley and Koda Curtis and Allegany-Limestone’s Andrew Giardini.
Pennsylvania’s addees are Cameron Country’s Jameson Britton, Coudersport’s Xander Brown, Bradford’s Troy Adkins, Otto-Eldred’s Isaac Shaw and Port Allegany’s Blaine Moses.
STAHLMAN was a 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back/defensive back who was a Big 30 All-Star on offense as a senior and was first-team All-State Class C on defense.
His favorite memory in football was “scoring four touchdowns in the opening game of the new Vets Park in Salamanca.”
Stover was a 5-foot-7, 145-pound wide receiver/defensive back who earned his team’s MVP Award and the Cross Country Athletics Character Award.
A high honor roll student, he will enter the construction work force and eventually hopes to own his own business.
He wants to play in the Charities Classic “to show my skills and compare myself to the best in the area.” His favorite football memory was “playing a game at the Bills’ stadium.”
Trietley was a 5-foot-11, 180-pound offensive guard/defensive lineman who was a league all-star. He will attend Finger Lakes Community College and major in Wildlife Technology. He said, “playing in the Big 30 game has been a dream of mine since pee-wees.” His favorite memory playing football was “having the chance to play for the Section 6 Championship in the Bills’ stadium.”
Curtis was a 6-foot-2, 255-pound two-way lineman who was first-team All-State on defense and won the Big 5 Award. He plans to enter the workforce in heavy equipment operation.
His favorite football memory was “playing in the Midget Super Bowl in a game that went to four overtimes.”
Giardini was a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver-tight end/linebacker who was first-team Section 6 Class C on both sides of the ball. He will attend Edinboro University and major in criminal justice. His favorite memory playing football was “beating Olean at Bradner stadium.”
BRITTON was a 6-foot, 170-pound running back/linebacker who was his school’s Most Improved Player. He will enter the military after graduation.
He wants to play in the Big 30 Game “because my brother played in it.” His favorite football memory was “making the playoffs.”
Brown was a 5-foot-10, 165-pound running back/linebacker who was a co-captain and 2022 MVP plus co-defensive MVP of District 9 Region 3 and received the Lt. William F. Daisley Leadership Award.
He has yet to choose a college but the National Honor Society member will major in business and minor in biology.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “I have watched the Big 30 Game in the past and admired my teammates who had the honor of playing in it.” His most memorable moment playing football was “getting a pick-six against Otto-Eldred to contribute to a comeback win.”
Atkins was a 6-foot-1, 170-pound running back-wide receiver/safety who was a four-year letterman and his team’s offensive MVP as a senior.
He will enter Slippery Rock University and major in economics.
Adkins said, “I’ve watched every Big 30 Game since I was a kid and always wanted to be a part of the game … it will be a fun way to end my football career.”
Shaw is a 5-foot-11, 210-pound guard/linebacker who received the Presidential Award and the District 9 Outstanding Athletic Award. An honor roll student, he received the McCord Foundation Dual Enrollment Scholarship.
His most memorable football moment “was when my friend Drew was running to the coach and tripped over a trash can.”
Moses was a 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back/linebacker who was a four-year letterman in football, basketball and baseball and co-captain in all three. He was a four-year D-9 All-Star selection on both sides of the ball and a four time Big 30 selection, including Defensive Player of the Year, the second player in Port Allegany’s history to win that Award. Moses was also named 2022 Jim Kelly YDL Sports Network District 9 Player of the Year. He received the D-9 Region 2 Defensive MVP Award and was voted a District 9 Region 2 All-Star at fullback and linebacker. Finally, he earned first team honors for the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Class A All-State team and was invited to play in the 7th Annual Frank Varischetti game.
He plans to enter the workforce to pursue a career in heavy duty diesel repair and heavy equipment operation for his family’s excavating business.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “it’s a privilege and a great opportunity to play with the best seniors. Many members of (my) family have played in the Big 30 game and I’ve been looking forward to the game since junior high.” His best memory playing football was “winning the District 9 Championship against Brockway on the road to the Final Four.”