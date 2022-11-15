football

Blaine Moses (16) holds the American flag during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner before Saturday’s District 9 Class A football semifinal between Port Allegany and Keystone. Moses and the Gators held Keystone to a lone, fourth-quarter touchdown in an 18-6 victory, their latest superb defensive effort.

 Era photo by Jeff Uveino

You’ve heard the adage uttered hundreds of times, especially during the postseason.

Last weekend’s District 9 football playoffs were another reminder, however, of the importance of defense in the pursuit of a championship.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos