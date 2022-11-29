PORT ALLEGANY — This story feels like it’s been written before.
If you’ve followed the Port Allegany football team’s playoff run over the last month, you’ll know what I’m talking about.
Port’s formula for victory hasn’t changed since late last season, when the Gators began to develop their identity in the midst of a four-game winning streak. Their path to victory became clear — run the ball, control the clock and play good defense.
That hasn’t changed this year. And, although every opponent expects this oft-repeated game plan, no Class A team in Western Pennsylvania has been able to stop it.
Many positive traits have helped power Port’s path to the PIAA semifinals. Their best quality, though?
Consistency.
“That’s just the personality of our kids and our coaches,” Port head coach Justin Bienkowski said Monday. “We just got out of a film session prepping for the state Final Four and you would have thought it was Week 2. They’re locked in and ready to go. There’s no celebration from last week… there’s no feeling of satisfaction.”
WHETHER DRUBBING a mid-season opponent or grinding out a playoff victory, Port’s path to 12-1 has looked the same every week.
Their sheer volume of weapons allows the Gators to beat opponents in a variety of ways, but at the core of each win lies the same path to victory they’ve followed since October of last year.
That was once again the case in Friday’s blowout win over District 10 champion Reynolds, one that booked the Gators a date with the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) champs this weekend. Port jumped out to a 35-0 lead before eventually winning, 42-8, and built its lead in usual Gator fashion — 272 rushing yards and a whole lot of defense.
IT STARTS at the line of scrimmage for Port.
Its five-man offensive unit broke out last September, when it led Blaine Moses to a six-touchdown game against Coudersport, and has gotten even better this season. Sure, the Gators’ dynamic backs are important, but any opposing head coach will testify just how stout and smart this group of linemen is.
On defense, Carson Neely and Juuso Young eat up interior blocks while Miska Young and Braylon Button control the edges. With the Big 30 Defensive Player of the Year in Moses behind them, Port’s D-line has shredded opposing run attacks, including one of Class A’s best backs last week.
The Gators held Reynolds star back Jalen Wagner in check, just as they did to Brockway’s Jendy Cuello the week before and to Keystone’s Kyle Nellis the week before that.
High school, college and professional football coaches have maintained for decades that, to be successful, a team needs to run the ball and stop the run. And, through 13 weeks, no one in this area has run the ball and stopped the run better than Port Allegany.
THE GATOR DEFENSE will face its biggest test yet this Friday in the form of Union (New Castle), the District 7 champs who upset Bishop Canevin last weekend, 26-0, to reach the Class A Western Final.
Port has seen adversity already this year, however, and has matched its opponents regardless of situation.
They trailed late in a regular season game against Keystone. They trailed late against Rebank Valley the week before that. They even trailed in the fourth quarter two weeks ago against Brockway in the District 9 title game.
Each time, however, the Gators overcame.
Their maturity, discipline and consistency has equated into history.
“It stems back to the weight room and practices in the summer,” Bienkowski said. “Our coaches made an oath to make things uncomfortable for the kids as often as we could, whether that’s double coverage, blocking two guys or whatever. And the kids always responded the right way. When we got down in games, I think the kids resorted back to that and figuring out what they needed to do to get through it.”
Port and Union will battle Friday at 7 p.m. at Clarion University. The Gators have been to the Western Final once before, a 44-12 loss to Clairton in 2012.
Will this group be able to best the magic of 2012? If they are, expect them to use a familiar formula.
“The kids know what they’re going to get from us and we know what we’re going to get from them,” Bienkowski said. “There’s no drama or individualism. It might be very vanilla but it’s what we do and the kids have done it very well. It’s the mindset of our community — show up, take care of each other and show out.”