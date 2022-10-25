What looked to be an impending conundrum seems to have already worked itself out for the District 9 football committee.
As Region 3’s contenders continued to beat up on one another, it appeared as though the sheer volume of playoff-eligible teams would make for a difficult decision when selecting the Class A field. As it turned out, however, a group of eight — that could shrink to seven — has been determined with a week still to play in the regular season.
As it stood entering Friday’s games, 10 contenders remained with eight Class A playoff spots available. Curwensville’s fourth consecutive loss dropped the Golden Tide to 3-6, however, meaning they likely won’t enter the postseason.
Elk County Catholic (7-2) will opt out of the postseason, head coach Tony Gerg confirmed Monday evening, which the school will address in an official statement Tuesday. With the Crusaders’ voluntary exit, the Class A field is set ahead of Week 10, barring a surprise entry from Curwensville.
It could shrink again if Cameron County (4-5 with one game remaining) doesn’t enter. As some teams prepare for their final regular season game and others await their playoff placement, here is an idea of where teams may be selected.
PORT ALLEGANY WILL likely be the top seed in Class A.
The Gators needed more late-game magic to beat Keystone three nights ago, but a late touchdown pass from Drew Evens to Noah Archer brought them back from a fourth-quarter deficit.
After Archer caught that 50-yard score with 4:46 to play, the Gators got the ball back and the senior ran it in again with just under three minutes left, this time from 21 yards out. After back-to-back league tests, Port has finally navigated an unforgiving Region 2 schedule without a blemish on its conference record.
“They’ve worked really hard for it and they deserve the swagger that comes with it,” Port head coach Justin Bienkowski said. “We got away from ourselves last week, and that’s the first time in a long time we’ve been more worried about what our opponent is doing than what we’re doing. If we play our game in all our position groups, we like our chances.
“We just need to really get back to old-school, smash-mouth, control the clock. Our focus is on getting ourselves right and peaking at the right time, and right now, we have some work to do.”
Port enters its regular season finale at 8-1, its lone loss coming to Region 1 champion Central Clarion (9-0) several weeks ago. Things certainly haven’t been easy for the Gators in the last month, but they’ve shown their poise and experience by stealing multiple victories with late-game scores and subsequent defensive stops.
“A bad win is better than a loss but we really felt we didn’t play our best game (against Keystone),” Bienkowski said. “We preached all week about getting off the bus and playing our assignments, but Keystone forced us out of our way of playing. It’s sparked a sense of urgency in us because we know, come playoffs, we can’t have an off night or it’s over.”
A week before beating Keystone, Port used a late-game touchdown to knock off Redbank Valley, which will likely be seeded second in Class A. Redbank is currently 8-1 and will host Central Clarion to end the year, but wins over Brockway, Keystone and Union/A-C Valley give the defending D9 champion and PIAA runner-up a strong enough resume for the No. 2 seed regardless of this week’s outcome.
BEHIND PORT and Redbank, the other six seeds will be up to further debate.
Among teams expected to enter, Coudersport (6-3) and Otto-Eldred (6-3) have the next-best records and are third and fourth in power points, respectively. As D9 football chairman Bob Tonkin pointed out in an email Monday, however, power points and records will not be the lone deciding factors when teams are seeded.
“A number of items will be considered for seeding teams, such as overall record, power points, strength of schedule, head to head competition, etc,” Tonkin wrote.
That’s where Region 2’s prominence comes into play.
WITH Cameron County’s overtime victory over Otto-Eldred Friday evening, the Red Raiders won a share of the Region 3 championship.
They also put a fitting end to a league schedule that had puzzled onlookers with its results for weeks.
Coudersport beat Bucktail Friday to seal its share of the title with CC, as each finished 4-1 in the league. Coudy lost to O-E and CC lost to Coudy, while O-E’s losses to ECC and CC left it tied for second with ECC, which lost to Coudy and CC.
Still following?
When it comes to District seeding, Region 3’s intra-league results will likely place each of its representatives behind the second tier of Region 2 — Brockway, Keystone and Union/A-C Valley.
That’s because, in head-to-head matchups, Region 2 has been superior.
Smethport finished last in Region 2 and beat CC, 22-0, earlier this season. Coudy lost to both Brockway and Keystone, Union/A-C Valley beat CC and neither O-E or ECC have played a Region 2 opponent.
Brockway, Keystone and Union/A-C Valley are all 5-4, carrying similar resumes and power points. They’re all 1-1 head-to-head against the other two, as well, meaning the third overall Class A seed could be rewarded based on merit more than any numerical statistic.
If that’s the case, look for Brockway to receive the third seed, keeping it on Redbank’s side of the bracket while Keystone and Union would go to Port’s half. Brockway challenged Redbank this past week, dropping a 34-28 decision.
That would leave O-E, Coudy and CC in the final three slots. Like their Region 2 counterparts, all three are 1-1 head-to-head against each other, leaving another decision for the committee.
It’s worth noting that Cameron County, despite its 4-5 record, is playing its fifth game outside of Region 3 this week when it visits Brockway. Coudy played four games out-of-conference and those opponents have a combined 15-21 record, while CC’s non-conference foes are a combined 20-18 and O-E’s only non-conference game came against Bradford (0-9).
The Red Raiders will need a victory to finish at 5-5 and their decision of whether to enter the playoffs has yet to be seen.
It’s also worth noting that O-E was without starting QB Andrew Schenfield late in the game against last week’s overtime loss to the Red Raiders, leaving Davey Schenfield to quarterback the team on the fly. The Terrors host Port this week in a game — like CC’s trip to Brockway — where they’ll be heavy underdogs.
Coudy will rest this weekend, letting its current resume stand. With ECC officially out, Cameron County and Curwensville’s upcoming decisions whether to enter the playoffs or not will help determine quarterfinal matchups, and will determine whether Port will receive a bye with the first seed or not.
After completing a perfect trip through their relentless Region 2 schedule, however, one thing is certain for Port — 10 years after their last District 9 title, the Gators are favorites again.
“I think our guys have learned that they stick to the plan, do what’s asked of them to the best of their ability and do it as one,” Bienkowski said. “That league schedule was a gauntlet and our guys have had really high-pressure games the last couple weeks… But they stay as cool as the other side of the pillow when things get tough and I’m proud of them for staying the course.”