BROOKVILLE — Running into the power running game led by senior tailback Jackson Zimmerman, the Bradford football team was blanked, 41-0, at Brookville on the Raiders’ Homecoming Friday night.
After running for 235 yards on 37 carries in last week’s 22-19 come-from-behind win over St. Marys, the Raiders went back to Zimmerman again and he delivered with 202 on 16 carries by halftime as the Raiders led 28-0.
Zimmerman wasn’t needed nearly as much as last week, but wound up finishing with 233 yards on 23 carries, his touchdowns covering 1 and 70 yards in the first half. But the Raiders did go heavy on the run with plenty of short passes, ran for 331 yards overall.
Zimmerman’s second straight 200-yarder puts him up to 837 yards for the season — he missed one game with an injury — and Park hasn’t had a 1,000-yard back since he took over in 2015.
The Raiders scored on their first possessions to lead 22-0 just 21 seconds into the second quarter. Zimmerman’s 1-yarder capped a game-opening 75-yard drive that took nine plays. Peterson and Brayden Kunselman connected on a 19-yard flip pass for a touchdown and Zimmerman went 70 yards on the second play of the second quarter to build the big lead.
The Raiders’ second of four interceptions of Owls quarterback Talan Reese set up their last score of the first half when Carson Weaver bulled his way in from one yard out to make it 28-0 with 1:34 left in the first half.
The Raiders actually intercepted Reese a third time before halftime, but fumbled it away two plays later to give the Owls their best chance at scoring, but Reese’s 15-yard pass to Isaiah Fitton to the Raiders’ 9 came as time expired in the half.
Peterson completed 11 of 12 passes for 118 yards with his two TDs to Kunselman, who caught eight passes for 77 yards.
The Raiders out-gained the Owls, 449-126. Bryce Weaver, Gavin Hannah, Sam Krug and Truman Sharp had the interceptions for the Raiders, who limited Reese to 12-for-28 passing for 116 yards.
Lukas Laktash caught four passes for 65 yards while Isaiah Fitton grabbed three passes for 25 yards. The Owls were limited to just 10 yards rushing on 15 attempts.
Bradford (0-7) hosts St. Marys next Friday.