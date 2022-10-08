BROOKVILLE — Running into the power running game led by senior tailback Jackson Zimmerman, the Bradford football team was blanked, 41-0, at Brookville on the Raiders’ Homecoming Friday night.

After running for 235 yards on 37 carries in last week’s 22-19 come-from-behind win over St. Marys, the Raiders went back to Zimmerman again and he delivered with 202 on 16 carries by halftime as the Raiders led 28-0.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos