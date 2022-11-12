Port Allegany took the proverbial first punch from Keystone.
The Gators delivered not one, not two, but a host of counter-punches, however, taking control late in the first quarter to beat the Panthers and advance to the District 9 Class A football final.
Timely passes, a bend-not-break defensive effort and a monster game by Noah Archer powered the Gators to an 18-6 victory at Parkway Field. Port turned early turnovers into offense, and in front of a sizable Saturday afternoon crowd, turned to one of its star seniors to book its first title game appearance in a decade.
Port had defeated Keystone three weeks prior, a 20-10 come-from-behind victory that required late-game offense. Saturday presented a new challenge for the Gators, however, against a Panthers team that had gotten healthy and thumped rival Union/A-C Valley to advance to the Class A semis.
Keystone had its share of offensive success in round two — running for 138 yards — but seemed to hit a wall once it got into Port territory. Port took full advantage of Keystone’s mistakes, building a 12-point halftime lead before traversing through a second half in which the Gators never seemed threatened.
Archer was a big reason why — he not only ran 18 times for 161 yards, but also scored three total touchdowns, grabbed an interception and led the Gators with nine tackles. When Keystone took away Port’s interior run game, Archer and Peyton Stiles were there to gash the Panthers on the perimeter.
“(Keystone) packed the house in the middle, so we thought if we could get them on the edges with some quick stuff and get those tosses working, that would thin them out in the middle,” Port head coach Justin Bienkowski said. “It happened to work out for us. It was a great offensive and defensive game plan by our coaches.”
Keystone started the game hot on offense, driving down the field after a Gator punt pinned them deep in their own territory. The Panthers seemed to have an early advantage at the line of scrimmage, shredding Port on the ground until a chop-blocking penalty backed them up on third down.
After the penalty, a 3rd-down pass attempt was intercepted by Archer and returned to midfield, erasing an impressive Panther drive. The Gators couldn’t cash in offensively, but after that initial drive, Port seemed to have Keystone’s offense figured out.
Drew Evens quickly ended Keystone’s second drive with an interception at midfield. The Gators proceeded to march down the field with quick swing passes to the outside and off-tackle running, punctuating the drive with an 8-yard score by Archer.
They stuck with what was working on their next possession, using Blaine Moses as a lead blocker and getting the ball to Stiles on the outside.
Port scored with 1:10 left in the first half on a 25-yard completion from Evens to Archer. The senior QB had ample time to survey the field and found Archer streaking across the middle to the left pylon.
A 42-yard completion to Stiles had set up the scoring play, as Port’s outside speed repeatedly allowed it to make plays. Keystone threatened after the second touchdown, but Nick Wilfong fittingly closed the drive — and the half — with a red zone interception.
“We have a (defensive) philosophy of bending, bending, bending,” Bienkowski said. “It’s hard for a team to go the length of the field without a penalty or a turnover. We talked all week that we’d like it if we could force them to throw the ball because they’re lethal running the ball, and we got some picks early.”
Port turned its second-quarter TD into a double score, as Archer capped a long third-quarter drive with a 5-yard TD rush. Like before, a long completion to Stiles had moved the Gators down the field, as Evens hit the junior for 45 yards on 3rd and long.
Stiles finished with six catches for 138 yards, giving the Gators a difference-making boost through the air. Evens, meanwhile, completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 202 yards and a score, conducting his efficient offensive unit and feeding his playmakers.
With a three-score lead in-hand, the Gators began to nurse the clock, a common occurrence for a team that earned its 10th win Saturday.
Keystone (7-5) finally found some success throwing the ball in the fourth quarter, including a 7-yard touchdown connection from Drew Keth to Tyler Albright, but couldn’t get off the field afterward. Getting the ball back with six-and-a-half minutes to play, the Gators paraded deep into Keystone territory and left the Panthers with too little time to muster a comeback.
Moses finished with 15 carries for 50 yards, also adding 4.5 defensive tackles. Nick Wilfong made two receptions for 25 yards, Kaden Price had one catch for 14 and Stiles, Braylon Button and Tristan Kiser each recorded four tackles.
“The kids just stayed calm and composed,” Bienkowski said. “We did a pretty good job of getting back to sorts at halftime and the coaches made a couple adjustments. We replicated their counters and jets probably a hundred times in the last two weeks because it was so effective for them. Our kids just needed to get settled in, they knew what their keys were and they played good team defense.”
Port advances to the Class A championship game for the first time since 2012. While many may have anticipated a rematch with defending champion Redbank Valley, the Gators will actually see third-seeded Brockway, which upset No. 2 Redbank, 7-3, in the other semifinal.
The Gators will address that game on Monday, though. For now, they’ll enjoy this one — and deservedly so.
“It’s been a great ride and we’re so happy to keep it going,” Bienkowski said. “I don’t care about the game as much as another week to spend with these kids. We’ll enjoy this one for a day and get back to work.”