BROCKWAY — Coudersport hoped things would be different the second time around.
Despite the heightened stakes, however, its second clash with Brockway looked much like the first.
No. 3 Brockway rolled over No. 6 Coudy in a District 9 Class A football quarterfinal Friday at Varischetti Field, as Brayden Fox threw seven touchdown passes in a 62-6 victory. Like the Rovers’ victory at Coudy Sept. 9, their offense was too much for the Falcons, as Brockway established a run game early before turning to Fox like it so often does.
“(Brockway) came to play,” Coudy head coach Frank Brown said. “Well-executed on all sides of the ball. They smothered our offense, they controlled the line of scrimmage and it was tough getting rolling both offensively and defensively.”
A nightmarish start turned into a runaway halftime deficit for Coudy, which failed to run the ball early and subsequently turned to its passing game. Brockway did as it pleased with run-pass option plays, using its speed and Fox’s potent arm to run past the Falcons.
“We’re running the ball really well right now, and the last couple games, I think we’re starting to put our passing game together, too,” Brockway head coach Jake Heigel said. “I’m proud of the offensive show we put on tonight but I think there are things we need to clean up, especially in the kickoff game.”
Brockway got the ball first and marched it down the field. Instead of taking to the air like expected, however, the Rovers moved it on the ground, capping their first scoring drive with a 23-yard run by Jendy Cuello.
After Coudy went three-and-out, the first play of Brockway’s second drive was a 59-yard touchdown pass from Fox to Mattie Brubaker.
Then, to make matters worse for the Falcons, a pass attempt by John Wright tipped off the hand of a Coudy receiver and into the hands of Alex Carlson, who brought it back for a 35-yard touchdown. In the blink of an eye — and in less than five minutes of game time — Coudy faced a three-score deficit.
“They owned the box,” Brown said. “We knew they would drop into a five-man front when we put a tight end down and we tried to run away from that. They flowed to the ball really well and they controlled the line of scrimmage, and when you control the line of scrimmage, your linebackers can flow. (Ott) had some nice runs and we wanted to put that workload on him to set up play action, and we weren’t able to run any play action because we couldn’t get the run game going.”
After another Coudy punt, Brockway drove down the field and capped a drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brubaker. Brockway hadn’t opened up its passing game to that point because it didn’t need to, but as the rest of the first half unfolded, the Rovers had their way through the air.
One of Coudy’s lone bright spots came immediately after Brockway’s fourth score, as Ethan Ott returned a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown. After a failed onside kick attempt, however, Fox threw a 14-yard TD to Hanna, erasing the momentum Ott’s touchdown had grasped.
Coudy struggled to run the ball all night, taking to the air in the second quarter. The Falcons tried to move the ball with deep pass attempts but failed to connect, and despite converting a fake punt on a long run by Dylan Howard, struggled to move the ball across midfield in the first half.
“When you need to come out of your game plan as a run-based team… we don’t want to throw the ball 30 or 40 times, that’s not what we do,” Brown said. “But when you get down as quick and as large as we did, and we’re not going to stop fighting, that’s why we went to our vertical passing plays the rest of the half.”
Fox closed out the first half with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Hanna, a 16-yard TD pass on a screen to Carlson and an 11-yard TD pass to Hanna. An interception by Carlson — Brockway’s third — brought the opening half to a merciful end.
The Rovers then started the second half right where they left off, their first play going for an 84-yard touchdown on a draw play to Carlson. That was the last pass Fox would throw, as Ashton Brubaker assumed quarterbacking duties the rest of the night.
“Nobody talks about the fact that we’ve gone 10 straight quarters without giving up a touchdown on defense, and that’s something I definitely want to talk about,” Heigel said. “Our schedule allowed us to be prepared every week. We don’t look at past scores or common opponents; we look at the team in front of us and we were able to worry about ourselves internally.”
Brockway (7-4) advances to next week’s Class A semifinals, where it will meet No. 2 Redbank Valley, a rematch of a 34-28 Redbank win in Week 9. Coudy, meanwhile, ends its season at 6-4.
“I told the guys I was proud of the season we had,” Brown said. “We had a good season; we didn’t have a great season. If you want to continue to play the game these guys want to, let’s be great. Let’s do the things we need to do in the offseason and start building right now.”