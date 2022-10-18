SPORTS-HERES-WHAT-BILLS-PLAYERS-SAID-1-KC.jpg

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox makes a deep catch as Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton watches in the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 38-20.

 Jill Toyoshiba/TNS

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Not lost amid the euphoria and relief following the Bills beating the Chiefs in a much-anticipated early season showdown of the AFC’s two top teams was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane’s impact on the outcome.

As each pivotal play unfolded in the closing minutes of Buffalo’s 24-20 nail-biting victory, Beane’s influence was apparent in having transformed a dysfunctional franchise — seven coaches and a 17-year playoff drought spanning 2000 to ’17 — into a Super Bowl contender.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos