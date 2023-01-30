US-NEWS-FORMER-UGA-QUARTERBACK-STETSON-BENNETT-1-AT.jpg

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett speaks during Georgia’s media day at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, ahead of the team’s winning the national championship game for the second year in a row.

 Jason Getz / TNS

DALLAS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors.

Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos