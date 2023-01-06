SPORTS-FBN-BILLS-HAMLIN-CONDITION-GET

A detail as fans hold a candlelight vigil for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and is in critical condition following the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

 Jeff Dean/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — The harrowing scenes of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest have forced some fans to confront yet again a truth they’ve always known but hated to think about: Football, a game with violence in its DNA, can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash.

Now, as the Buffalo Bills defensive back remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, fans like Max Cerone are reflecting on their relationship with the sport they love.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos