SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played football for San Diego State University, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said no charges will be filed against any of Araiza’s former Aztec teammates who were also accused in the reported assault in October 2021.

