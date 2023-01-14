Jalen Hurts couldn’t wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off.
Hurts returned to Philadelphia’s lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs.
“We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and leading the Eagles to a 22-16 win over the Giants’ backups in Week 18.
“Winning pretty is not a priority,” second-year coach Nick Sirianni said.
The Eagles, who are 14-1 with Hurts in the lineup and 0-2 without him, didn’t need their second-year starter to be at his best in the regular-season finale, but they will the rest of the way.
Hurts and the Eagles will sit back and watch wild-card weekend which starts Saturday when the Seahawks (9-8) visit the 49ers (13-4).
On Sunday, the Vikings (13-4) host the Giants (9-7-1) and on Monday night, the Cowboys (12-5) visit the Buccaneers (8-9), who have a losing record but the biggest winner in playoff history with Tom Brady under center.
1. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (14-3). One Lombardi in three Super Bowl appearances: lost to Raiders 27-10 in Super Bowl 15, lost to Patriots 24-21 in Super Bowl 39, beat Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52. Last year: 9-8, lost to Buccaneers 31-15 in wild-card round.
2. SAN FRANCISCO 49ers (13-4). Five Lombardi trophies in seven Super Bowl appearances: beat Bengals 26-21 in Super Bowl 16, beat Dolphins 38-16 in Super Bowl 19, beat Bengals 20-16 in Super Bowl 23, beat Broncos 55-10 in Super Bowl 24, beat Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl 29, lost to Ravens 34-31 in Super Bowl 47, lost to Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl 54. Last year: 10-7, No. 6 seed, beat Cowboys 23-17 in wild-card round, beat Packers 13-10 in divisional round, lost to Rams 20-17 in NFC championship game. Third playoff appearance in four years.
3. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (13-4). No Lombardi trophies in four Super Bowl appearances: lost to Chiefs 23-7 in Super Bowl 4, lost to Dolphins 24-7 in Super Bowl 8, lost to Steelers 16-6 in Super Bowl 9, lost to Raiders 32-14 in Super Bowl 11. Last year: 8-9, missed the playoffs. First NFC North title since 2017.
4. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-9). Two Lombardi trophies in two Super Bowl trips: beat Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl 37, beat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl 55. Last year: 13-4, No. 2 seed, beat Eagles 31-15 in wild-card round, lost to Rams 30-27 in divisional round. Won second straight NFC South title despite a losing record.
5. DALLAS COWBOYS (12-5). Five Lombardi trophies in eight Super Bowl appearances: lost to Colts 16-13 in Super Bowl 5, beat Dolphins 24-3 in Super Bowl 6, lost to Steelers 21-17 in Super Bowl 10, beat Broncos 27-10 in Super Bowl 12, lost to Steelers 35-31 in Super Bowl 13, beat Bills 52-17 in Super Bowl 27, beat Bills 30-13 in Super Bowl 28, beat Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl 30. Last year: 12-5, No. 3 seed, lost to 49ers 23-17 in wild-card round.
6. NEW YORK GIANTS (9-7-1). Four Lombardi trophies in five Super Bowl appearances: beat Broncos 39-20 in Super Bowl 21, beat Bills 20-19 in Super Bowl 25, lost to Ravens 34-7 in Super Bowl 35, beat Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl 42, beat Patriots 21-17 in Super Bowl 46. Last year: 4-13, missed playoffs. First playoff appearance since 2016.
7. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-8). One Lombardi in three Super Bowl trips: lost to Steelers 21-10 in Super Bowl 40, beat Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl 48, lost to Patriots 28-24 in Super Bowl 49. Last year: 7-10, missed playoffs. Eighth playoff appearances in the past decade.