ALLEGANY, N.Y. — Who says kickers aren’t real football players?

Not only does Anthony DeCapua regularly boot the ball through the uprights for the Allegany-Limestone football team, he’s one of the Gators’ most impactful offensive and defensive performers. But while the senior athlete plays running back, safety, punt returner, kick returner and placekicker for coach Marcus Grove’s football team, he also plays midfielder for Jon Luce’s boys soccer team.

