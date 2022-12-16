SPORTS-DOLPHINS-TUA-TAGOVAILOA-DOWNPLAYS-SNOW-1-FL.jpg

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa talks to the press before practice at Baptist Health training complex in Miami Gardens on Wednesday.

 Carline Jean/South Florida/TNS

A native of Hawaii who played college football at Alabama, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing for the coldest game of his NFL career.

The Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills for an AFC East showdown on Saturday night, prompting a reporter to inquire at the quarterback’s Wednesday press conference if Tagovailoa had seen snow.

