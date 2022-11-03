After repeatedly saying he would never consider giving up the football team he rooted for as a child and has owned for more than two decades, Dan Snyder and wife Tanya have taken the first step toward selling the Washington Commanders.

The team announced the surprising decision Wednesday that the Snyders hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions." Asked if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.”

