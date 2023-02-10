SPORTS-EAGLES-BEAT-GIANTS-LOCK-UP-71-NJA.jpg

Philadelphia Eagles fans show support for Buffalo Bills safety #3 Damar Hamlin — who went into cardiac arrest after a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals — before a game vs. the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

 Tim Hawk/TNS

PHOENIX (AP) — When medical personnel rushed onto the field to save Damar Hamlin’s life after the Buffalo Bills’ defensive back collapsed during a game last month in Cincinnati, many people witnessing the horrifying scene did the only thing they could to help. They prayed.

Players and coaches from both teams took a knee, held hands and through tear-filled eyes called on God to heal their fallen brother.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos