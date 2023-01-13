SPORTS-FBN-DOLPHINS-BILLS-PREVIEW-GET

The Miami Dolphins will have to limit Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen from running all over their defense, as he did in their last meeting at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

 Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images/TNS

Patrick Mahomes is the graybeard of the quarterbacks in the AFC playoffs even though he’s only 27 and wasn’t even born yet when Tom Brady was a freshman at the University of Michigan in 1995.

With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out and Teddy Bridgewater, 30, also hurt, the Miami Dolphins are preparing rookie Skylar Thompson, 25, to start at Buffalo this weekend.

