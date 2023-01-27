Sean

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the Bills 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 22.

 Bill Willpert / Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the move. ESPN.com first reported the firing.

