Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller (40) leaves the field after suffering a torn ACL during the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ hopes of having Von Miller back in time for the playoffs were dashed after exploratory surgery revealed the injury to the top pass rusher’s right knee was worse than the team and player previously anticipated.

Miller’s season is over, the Bills announced Wednesday, a day after he had surgery in Texas to repair what general manager Brandon Beane described as being “a mostly to fully torn” anterior cruciate ligament.

