ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In the 17 years following Buffalo’s galling Music City Miracle loss after the 1999 season, never once did the Bills again make the playoffs.
Any victory they got was a source of relieved joy by the fans, and if there was a 10-point triumph it was reason for celebration.
But that changed in 2017 with the hiring of Sean McDermott as head coach.
From Day 1 he preached performing at “playoff caliber” and that first year, due to a confluence of miracle circumstances, Buffalo made the playoffs. The Bills did it again in ‘19.
But McDermott’s mantra changed the next season as his team embarked on the second of four straight postseason appearances.
Having joined the AFC elite, the bar was raised to “championship caliber.”
Hence what happened Sunday night.
Here were the Bills handing the Green Bay Packers, one of the NFL’s legendary and successful franchises, a 27-17 loss at Highmark Stadium, and the postgame locker room was anything but festive.
A sloppy second-half performance before a national TV audience knocked most of the luster off an impressive opening 30 minutes.
From McDermott, through quarterback Josh Allen, to wideout Stefon Diggs, who uncharacteristically was in a game-long trash-talk fest with a Packers cornerback, to running back Devin Singletary, tackle Dion Dawkins, defensive ends Von Miller and Greg Rousseau and safety Jordan Poyer, frustration and disappointment with the effort was expressed to the media.
STATISTICS told the story.
In cruising to a 24-7 intermission lead the Bills had a near-perfect first half.
Allen was 8-for-11 passing for 129 yards with two touchdown passes and a glittering 151.0 passer rating.
Buffalo had a 234-132 advantage in yards gained and the seemingly rejuvenated ground game had already rolled up 107 yards.
But the second half, metaphorically, was a steed of an alternate hue.
Allen was below pedestrian, 5-of-14 passing for 89 yards with two horrendous interceptions and no touchdowns. He finished the game with a JP Losman-like 75.1 passer rating.
These were Buffalo’s first-half possessions: punt, TD, TD, TD, field goal.
Second half: field goal, interception, interception, punt.
After halftime, Green Bay outscored the Bills 10-3, outgained them in yards 266-135 and, at game’s end, owned a 7½-minute edge in time of possession.
And, oh yeah, the Packers ground game gashed Buffalo’s league-leading run defense (76-yard per game average coming in) for an easy season-high 208 yards.
AFTERWARD, Allen admitted of his ill-considered interceptions, “The only way that team gets back in it is by turning the ball over. Two stupid ones that I really had no business throwing. (The) second one, I was really trying to dirt it and just didn’t. Those happen … we all learn from it.
“Obviously, that second half I wish we had a few things back … we got a little out of a groove and did some uncharacteristic things … I can’t make those decisions. (But) coming off of a bye (6-0 under McDermott) we’re 6-1 (best in the AFC, second to 7-0 Philadelphia in the NFL).”
When asked if he would talk to his QB about those dubious decisions, McDermott maintained, “He knows … he’s old enough to know. He doesn’t need me telling him, if he did, I would.
“He’s very aware of how we should have played in those situations. We all have things to work on. He’s going to work on that, I’m going to work on putting our players in a better position, I didn’t do a good enough job on that. He didn’t do a good enough job of putting the game away … the right way, and that falls on me, it’s my responsibility …”
OF COURSE, the most pleasant perspective for Bills fans is that the negative view comes after a 10-point victory in a 6-1 start that’s the best since 1993.
But the reality for Buffalo’s administration, coaching staff and players is that this team’s goal is not merely MAKING the playoffs, it’s advancing as far as those legendary squads in the early 1990s that made four straight Super Bowls.
And Sunday night’s post-intermission implosion was a reminder that one bad half can end a season under the added pressure of the playoffs.
Or, in last year’s case, even those nightmarish 13 seconds in Kansas City.
