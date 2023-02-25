BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are currently $16.5 million over the NFL’s salary cap limit just three weeks before the official start of free agency.

There are some obvious holes to fill for Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who is likely getting set to say goodbye to two franchise staples in safety Jordan Poyer and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. One of or both players could sign back with the Bills, but Beane has work to do to open up the kind of cap space he’ll need to make those moves happen.

