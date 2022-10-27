ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White’s return from a left knee injury will have to wait at least one more week.

Coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday ruled out White from playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared to begin practicing two weeks ago after missing 11 months with a torn ligament.

