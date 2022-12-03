SPORTS-BILLS-STEAMROLL-PATRIOTS-AGAIN-2410-1-YB.jpg

Josh Allen, left, of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his touchdown throw with Spencer Brown during the first half of Buffalo’s 24-10 victory Thursday night in Foxboro.

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald/TNS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills had done everything this season, except earn a victory in their division.

They’re hoping their first will be the one that helps put them back on the path to winning it again.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos