New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff (47) delivers a hit on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), causing a fumble on the Bills final drive on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Andrew Mills/TNS

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury sustained a day earlier in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets.

