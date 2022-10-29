Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive back Taron Johnson (7) celebrates with linebacker Matt Milano (58) after intercepting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) at the end of Oct. 16’s victory.

 Bill Wippert/Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This was supposed to be the last brutal test in the Bills’ season-opening, seven-game minefield where only quarterback-transitioning Pittsburgh at home appeared to provide the hint of the break.

But here’s Buffalo, at 5-1, with wins over the Rams, Ravens and Chiefs on the road and Titans and Steelers in Orchard Park, about to entertain reeling Green Bay Sunday night at Highmark Stadium (8:20, NBC-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM).

