ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This was supposed to be the last brutal test in the Bills’ season-opening, seven-game minefield where only quarterback-transitioning Pittsburgh at home appeared to provide the hint of the break.
But here’s Buffalo, at 5-1, with wins over the Rams, Ravens and Chiefs on the road and Titans and Steelers in Orchard Park, about to entertain reeling Green Bay Sunday night at Highmark Stadium (8:20, NBC-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM).
Yeah, those Packers, 3-4, who have lost their last three games and were booed off the field at home by the Lambeau fans after a 27-10 loss to the Jets. Buffalo has been between a 10.5 and 11.5-point favorite all week and this marks the first time in quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ 15-year career as Green Bay’s starter that he has been a double-digit underdog. This from a Packer team that has been a 13-game winner the past three seasons.
Still, Rodgers, who’s put up only average numbers so far (11 touchdown passes, three interceptions, 15 sacks and a 94.9 passer rating) has the Bills coaches and players fearful, especially with Green Bay desperate to get back to “normal.”
“YOU’VE GOT the reigning MVP of the league, so you start there,” Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said. “They’ve got two good running backs, some good young receivers, Sammy (Watkins, former Bills’ first-round draft choice) is also there. The defense is led by a bunch of talented players.
“It’s a team that has great potential and led by Aaron, a future Hall-of-Famer, he’s dangerous and the team is dangerous. It’s been to the playoffs, and NFC Championship Game, multiple years in a row outside of last season. So when you have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and the talent they have, we have a lot of respect for them.”
MEANWHILE, Rodgers realizes, headed toward the midseason mark, that the Packers have to rediscover their swagger, and fast. Indeed, on a national radio show early this week, he called out Green Bay’s offensive players, not by name, but criticized veterans who were making mistakes suggesting they be benched in favor of younger players who might concentrate more.
“Silly execution mistakes,” Rodgers said. “We’re just having way too many detail mistakes. It could be the wrong route. It could be the release (at the line). We’re just not good enough to overcome some of those things right now.
“You can be a dangerous team when you feel like you have a lot to prove, and when you’re kind of counted out,” he added, aware that Green Bay’s scoring average is down over eight points a game from last season. “So I welcome us being counted out as much as possible. I’ve always enjoyed that feeling.
“For these guys who have a lot to prove, hopefully they embrace that as well. It’s time to make a name for yourself in this league, and a lot of guys are going to get opportunities on Sunday … on national TV, with millions and millions of people watching — a great time for some of those guys to step into the limelight.”
RODGERS DIDN’T mention the team’s defense which has also struggled, but concerns Buffalo’s offensive staff.
“They force you to run your stuff and run it effectively … they do a good job of that, they don’t bust coverages, they don’t give a lot of easy lay-up type throws or runs,” Bills coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “What they have personnel-wise poses some issues for an offense.”
Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who leads the NFL in passing yards per game (330) and is second in passer rating (109.5-109.1) and touchdowns produced (20-19) to Patrick Mahomes who has played one more game, is wary of the Packers ‘D’.
“They’ve had a really good defense for awhile now … one of the top corners and one of the best rushers in the game and linebackers that fly around and make some plays,” Allen said. “ We’re going to have our hands full doing the right thing, executing and making in-game adjustments because teams are showing one thing, but sometimes when they play us they show something different so we’ve got to be ready to adjust.”
THE BILLS, of course, are in the opposite position of Green Bay. While some are wondering what’s happened to the Packers, others feel that Buffalo is the NFL’s best team.
Hence the wide point spread.
But as Allen pointed out, “Anybody can beat anybody any given Sunday. I think they’re a better team than what their record suggests. That makes them very hungry and makes us very aware that we could see anything. We don’t really look at records, they’ve got a good group of guys and one of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game.”
Dorsey agreed, fully aware that a great start can unravel at any time.
“Winning this week is the big picture … you can’t change what happened in the past, you can’t predict the future,” he said. “You focus on this day, every day, it kind of helps you block out any outside noise. That, and having the understanding that every week’s different … a new challenge and opportunity to go out against a great opponent.
“There’s so much parity in this league, so many good defenses and so many different ways defenses try to attack you … you really can’t lose sight of that. Our guys have a really good understanding that we’re only six games into the season, there’s still so much left to play. There’s a lot of factors that go into staying focused week-in and week-out in order to give yourself a chance.”