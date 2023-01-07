hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (99) during the Bills 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 24.

 Bill Wippert/Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin even joined the Bills’ team meeting on Friday morning via videoconference. He used mostly hand gestures — “some staple things that (the players) know him for,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said — and told them with his voice at the end “love you boys.”

