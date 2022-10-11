bills steelers

Buffalo Bills receiver Gabe Davis (13) runs to complete a 98-yard touchdown reception from Josh Allen during Sunday’s 38-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium.

 Bill Wippert/Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sticking with his yearlong message of “Find A Way,” Bills coach Sean McDermott had his players view the recently released documentary chronicling the U.S. men’s basketball team’s journey to win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The film’s title, “The Redeem Team,” and story arc involving the Americans’ successful bid of overcoming settling for bronze four years earlier in Athens are fitting.

