ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As much as Bills fans are thrilled that their 10-3 team sits atop the AFC with four games to play and can win out to earn home field for as long as it’s alive in the playoffs, they’re still nagged by one reality.
Buffalo’s three losses have been by a total of eight points. And while no defeat can equal the galling overtime decision against the Vikings at Highmark Stadium, the 21-19 decision to the Dolphins in September at Miami Gardens is a close second.
That’s why tonight’s rematch at the Bills’ wintry home is so important (8:15, WKBW-TV, NFL Network, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM). Buffalo, with a win, clinches a playoff spot and positions itself within a victory of claiming the AFC East.
Miami (8-5) is jockeying among eight conference teams with at least seven squads for either a division title or postseason berth.
Of course, the buzz about tonight’s meeting has centered on the weather as a winter storm with lake-effect snow, high winds and low temperatures will descend on the Southtowns, particularly the Hamburg, Orchard Park area.
And that’s problematic for two high scoring teams — Buffalo at 27 points per game, Miami at 24 — owing to their potent passing games.
The betting line opened at Bills minus-9 and has dropped two points, but, given the conditions, even a touchdown seems a bit much.
THAT FIRST meeting with the Dolphins?
No game will duplicate the way the finish to the Vikings loss played out, but the one in Miami was close.
Buffalo absolutely dominated statistically: 31-15 in first downs, 497-212 in yards, 116-41 in rushing yards and 40:40 to 19:20 in time of possession.
In the final two minutes, the Dolphins led 21-17 when their punter, Thomas Morstead, had his kick from near the goal line bounce off the butt of one of his linemen and through the end zone for a safety.
The Bills got the ball back with 90 seconds to play and no timeouts, needing only a field goal to win.
Quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 400 yards in the game, took Buffalo 36 yards to the Miami 41 but there wasn’t time to get the kicking unit on the field to try a 58-yarder.
That game was played in humid, 100-degree weather while tonight’s will be in possibly heavy snow with wind-chills in the teens.
That combination figures to heavily impact Allen throwing to his top target, Stefon Diggs (94 catches, 1,239 yards, 10 downs), and Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa to his speedy wideout tandem of Tyreek Hill (100 catches, 1,460 yards, 6 TDS) and Jaylen Waddle (1,003 yards, six TDs).
Thus, the elements might just dictate that this will be a contest of running games.
IN ANY case, Bills coach Sean McDermott is wary.
“We played them in Game 3, they beat us in that game and they had a pretty good plan, so we’ve obviously got to make some adjustments,” he said.
“We’re looking to play better against a good Dolphins team, a team that beat us. They’ve got incredible speed, athleticism, length on both sides of the ball, particularly on defense, they can run extremely well, they’ve got a good kicking game. We’re just trying to play at a higher level than we did before.”
Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer agreed.
“A team beats you, you don’t want to lose to them twice,” he said of Miami. “We understand the type of football team we are and our mindset is to take that one-day-at-a-time approach. You look too far back or too far ahead, you kind of miss what’s in front of you.
“We look back at that tape and understand some of the things we did wrong and make some corrections. But this game might play totally different. Down there it was 100 degrees and it’s going to be negative degrees with snow here, so it might be a different game plan.”
As for defending the Dolphins, Poyer added, “Obviously you talk about their speed, they’re playing at a high level. Tua, the last couple of games (both losses), he’d probably like some plays back … but that’s a good football team coming in here, so we’re going to have to play extremely well to win and play really good team defense. When you’re playing guys with elite speed, you’ve got to take the right angles.”
He pointed out, of the first game, “(We can) take a lot from that, we didn’t necessarily tackle too well. They’re gonna catch the ball, it’s the NFL. We’ll see how they plan to attack us and some of the coverages that we play. It might be a totally different game plan, a totally different game script, depending on the weather and their adjustments and our making adjustments on the fly.”
Two Buffalo starters are out, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and right guard Ryan Bates (ankle) and one Dolphin, Eric Rowe (hamstring).