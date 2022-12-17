allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball off during the Bills 20-12 win over the New York Jets last Sunday.

 Craig Melvin/Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As much as Bills fans are thrilled that their 10-3 team sits atop the AFC with four games to play and can win out to earn home field for as long as it’s alive in the playoffs, they’re still nagged by one reality.

Buffalo’s three losses have been by a total of eight points. And while no defeat can equal the galling overtime decision against the Vikings at Highmark Stadium, the 21-19 decision to the Dolphins in September at Miami Gardens is a close second.

