VON MILLER

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller left Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. An MRI on Friday showed a lateral meniscus tear.

 Bill Wippert/Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Von Miller has led the way for the injury-filled Buffalo Bills defense this season.

With Miller out indefinitely with a knee injury, his teammates are looking to repay the favor.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos