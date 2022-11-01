bills

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) celebrates after intercepting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during Sunday evening’s Bills victory at Highmark Stadium.

 Bill Wippert/Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — No one can accuse the Buffalo Bills of padding their record with weak opponents this season.

A year after taking advantage of a schedule in which they went 7-2 against teams parading out quarterbacks with 16 or fewer starts, the Bills have earned the right to be leading the AFC at 6-1.

