Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau tackles New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the Bills 35-23 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

 Craig Melvin/Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — You knew this game was different last Sunday when, moments after the Bills had beaten the Patriots and the Dolphins held off the Jets, guaranteeing a Buffalo vs. Miami meeting in the first round of the AFC wild card playoffs, Las Vegas put out three lines on the game.

That was based on football’s most important position.

