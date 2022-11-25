bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) escapes the grasp of Detroit’s Alim McNeill (54) during the second half of Buffalo’s 28-25 win at Ford Field.

 Bill Wippert/Buffalo Bills

DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit’s Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field.

Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter, lifting Buffalo to a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday.

