For the Bills, it’s sort of a rarity … after all, less than half of Buffalo’s games, as the current schedule stands, consist of 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon starts.
But that’s the case tomorrow (CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) at East Rutherford, N.J.’s MetLife Stadium.
Oh, it makes sense.
The Bills, at 6-1, have the conference’s best record and are playing their favorite AFC East punching bag, the New York Jets, whom they’ve beaten the past four games by a collective 117-54 scoring margin.
But Buffalo, which opened as a 13-point favorite, is now down to 11-5, mostly because these aren’t the Same Old Jets.
After they lost the opener at home to the Ravens in sloppy fashion, the fans and media, laughingly wondered “What’s different?”
But second-year coach Robert Saleh wasn’t amused and went on record saying, in effect, his team would wipe the smiles off the faces of the critics.
A week later, the Jets mounted a highly-unlikely fourth quarter comeback and beat the Browns, in Cleveland, 31-30.
After a home loss to Cincinnarti, New York won four straight including road victories at Pittsburgh, Green Bay and Denver, before losing to the Patriots last Sunday in the Meadowlands.
At 5-3, the Jets are tied with Miami, which they dominated at MetLife, for second in the AFC East which unexpectedly has become the conference’s strongest division, top-to-bottom.
YOU’VE GOT to win your division games, that’s rule No. 1 … Coach (Sean) McDermott preaches winning at home and your division games,” Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen said. “We’re going into a hostile environment in New Jersey and playing a team that’s playing really good football right now.
“They’re extremely well-coached, they’re very well-disciplined. It’s no easy task (especially to play) an in-division opponent at their place.”
Indeed, McDermott is wary of a game where the Bills haven’t lost since 2017, his first year as coach.
“This is a really good Jets football team.” he said. “They play great defense and have great talent. They’ve got great speed offensively and defensively.”
To which Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier added, “They’ve done a really good job of running the football (though star rookie back Breece Hall is lost for the season to a knee injury) and with the play-action pass. Their receiving corps is really improved, they’ve upgraded through the draft and some select free agents and it seems they’re much-improved on offense.”
STILL, Saleh knows his team is hosting one of the NFL’s most potent offenses (second in points per game, 29; first in both total and passing yards).
“They’re probably the most complete football team we’ll see all season … the offense, defense and special teams are deep, they’re littered with Pro Bowlers in all three phases,” he said. “They’re well-coached, they play hard, the quarterback is outstanding, their defensive line is disruptive … it’s a damn good football team.”
Of particular interest is Allen’s ascension to the league’s elite QBs after two seasons of struggling with accuracy issues.
When asked if he could remember similar dramatic improvement, he cited Geno Smith, Rich Gannon, Alex Smith and Kurt Warner, though conceding it wasn’t like Allen’s.
But he also sees Allen (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) as different even from Ben Roethlisberger (the exact same size), the former Steeler to whom he’s most often compared.
“Josh has always had the wheels, it was just a matter of getting comfortable,” Saleh said. “I knew he put a lot of work into his arm, working with different people from an accuracy standpoint and he’s done a great job.
“People say he’s a younger version of ‘Big Ben’ … he stands in there and people just bounce off him. He can make every throw, he can work off-schedule (when a play breaks down), he’s arguably one of the better quarterbacks in football right now.”
AND WHILE he sees his team as improved, Saleh views the Bills the same way.
“It’s year two and we’re a lot more precise in how we do things,” he said of the Jets’ performance after last season’s 4-13. “But (Buffalo) will still be a challenge. (Wide receiver) Gabe Davis is a lot better than he was a year ago and Stefon (Diggs, top wideout) goes without words. Their skill guys are fantastic and they do a great job scheme-wise.”
He then offered an assessment of Allen’s improvement.
“The more you surround him with great players, the better he’ll get,” Saleh said. “Stefon is one of the best in football, excellent route runner, plays with intensity and swag, Gabe is just a big, big body. Their backs are really good out of the backfield, the tight end is really good and the O-line does a nice job, so Josh is surrounded by the right pieces. And, by himself, he’s fantastic so it makes for a really good offense.”
HOWEVER, the Bills will be without starting safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and two other key starters — linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) — are questionable for tomorrow’s game.
But that does little to mute Saleh’s concern.
“This is going to be our biggest challenge to date,” he said, “but I do think it’s a challenge our guys are ready for.”