Blaine Moses’ name isn’t new to the Big 30 All-Star football team. Moses was an all-star at linebacker in 2020 before making it as a running back last year. As a senior, he returned to the defensive side of the ball. Oh, Moses enjoyed a successful offensive season, one that has seen him run for 1,099 yards and 20 touchdowns. What he did to lead one of the Big 30’s best defenses, however, was even more impressive. The stalwart of a Port Allegany unit that has allowed less than 10 points per game on its way to the state semifinals, Moses has registered 132 tackles this fall. His first tackle against Union this Friday will be the 400th of his career. A ranging linebacker whose contributions span beyond the stat sheet, the milestone will be a testament to the senior’s standout career. Now, his team is the only Big 30 squad still playing, and Moses’ dominance garnered his selection as Big 30 Defensive Player of the Year. “It starts with our defensive coaches,” Moses said. “We preach that defense wins championships and we’re always in the film room, recognizing plays all week. I give most of my credit to my defensive linemen; they really do the dirty work and fill in gaps.” Port’s defense is loaded with stars, but Moses is the catalyst that drives the group from its center. His savvyness and nose for the ball allow him to cover both sidelines, but his biggest strength is in the middle of the field, where he powers the run defense that has helped Port’s historic postseason run. “I call him ‘Big Dog’ for a reason,” Port defensive coordinator Chad Saltsman said. “That’s his nickname and it has been for the last four years. (Moses) is a special player and a special kid. He’s been our rock in the middle of the field. He puts the time in, he’s a special player and he’s an even better kid off the field.” The Gators (12-1) have allowed 10 points or more just five times this season, and have won four of those games by double digits. They held District 10 champion Reynolds to just one touchdown in last week’s state playoff victory, which came when the Gators were already up by five scores. “(Moses) puts a lot of offensive players in their place quickly,” Saltsman said. “He’s our best player and has been for a few years, but when your best players are also your hardest-working kids, it goes a long way. They believe in what we’re telling them and they execute it. We’re a gap-sound football team and, if we don’t get greedy, we don’t give up big plays.” Joining Moses on the Big 30 All-Star defense is teammate Miska Young, a junior end who has notched 63 tackles and five sacks this season. Young is the leader of a stout Gator defensive line that clears the way for Moses. They’re backed up by a strong secondary, which has combined for 18 interceptions this season — one of which was recorded by Moses. “Our kids want to watch film,” Saltsman said. “Some weeks, they’ll want to put in an extra film session, and that’s just the group we’re working with right now. They want to put in extra time and they don’t want any days off. We find tendencies, our kids learn them throughout the week and they know what’s coming.” Moses and Young are joined by two other all-star defenders from the Keystone State, including St. Marys’ Alex Lukaschunis, a standout interior lineman who accounted for 47 tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries this season. Kane’s Addison Plants, a dominant linebacker, was selected after a 133-tackle senior season. Jaiden Huntington was the lone defensive selection from Randolph’s NYS Class D semifinalist team, Gian Nuzzo received Franklinville/Ellicottville’s only defensive nod and Bolivar-Richburg’s Trent Sibble was the sole all-star to come from the 8-man football circuit. Four New York schools each boasted two defensive all-stars. Chris Bargy and Cade Anastasia of Olean, Tayoni Galante and Jaxon Tarr of Salamanca, Caiden Zollinger and Zander Keim of Portville and Kyle Stover and Sam Platt of Pioneer rounded out the group. While Moses already has the Defensive POY nod under his belt — Port’s first selection since Paul Robbins in 1986 and second in program history — he and the Gator defense aren’t done yet. They’ll meet Union Area in the PIAA Class A semifinals Friday, seeking another dominant performance in a season that has been full of them. “I truly didn’t think I’d reach (400 tackles) and I’m so grateful that I can achieve something like this,” Moses said. “I want to give all glory to God and, as I always say in the huddle, we have the town, the school and the community at our backs. I couldn’t ask for a better crowd and all the people in Port Allegany who have backed us and cheered us on the whole time. “We have dinners on Thursday nights, wing nights on Wednesdays and we even had a team breakfast (Sunday) morning. We’re just very blessed that the community comes together for us guys and supports all of us.”
Big 30 Football: ‘Big Dog’ Moses earns Defensive POY honors
- By JEFF UVEINO juveino@bradfordera.com
