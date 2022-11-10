The Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic would like to announce the 49th annual edition of the Big 30 Classic football game a great success.
Due to support from the Classic, the organization was able to donate $50,000 to individuals and organizations throughout the area this year, bringing its total of money donated to over $1.9 million. The group has worked to fulfill an assortment of needs and requests from across the Big 30, donating dozens of monetary gifts.
The Big 30 Charities Classic presented a plaque to staff members at Mama Jane’s Eatery in recognition and appreciation of their help to put on the game. The organization began planning for next year’s game at Monday’s meeting, setting August 5, 2023 as the official date for the 50th anniversary of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic.
Officers for the 2023 Classic were elected Monday, including President Bob South, Vice President Jim Giordano, secretary Stu Abers, treasurer Bill Funk and assistant treasurer Jim Masone. The committee hopes for a big draw for its 50th anniversary, as it has planned several special events for the weekend surrounding the Classic.
The Big 30 asks any who may be interested in becoming a member of the committee to contact any one of its current members.