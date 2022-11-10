big 30

The Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic committee presented a plaque to staff members at Mama Jane’s Eatery in appreciation for their help in putting on the 49th annual ‘Classic. With its proceeds, the organization was able to donate $50,000 in the past year to locals in need.

 Photo provided

The Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic would like to announce the 49th annual edition of the Big 30 Classic football game a great success.

Due to support from the Classic, the organization was able to donate $50,000 to individuals and organizations throughout the area this year, bringing its total of money donated to over $1.9 million. The group has worked to fulfill an assortment of needs and requests from across the Big 30, donating dozens of monetary gifts.

