CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears made two big additions at linebacker, agreeing to contracts with Buffalo Bills two-time Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds and former Philadelphia Eagle T.J. Edwards, two people familiar with the situations said Monday.
Edmunds’ deal is worth $72 million over four years with $50 million guaranteed. Edwards is due $19.5 million over three years, with $12 million guaranteed.
The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreements can’t be announced until the new league year opens on Wednesday.
Edmunds gives the Bears the playmaking outside linebacker they’ve been seeking since they dealt Roquan Smith to Baltimore prior to last season’s trade deadline. Chicago made that move after an impasse in contract negotiations.
Edmunds had 565 tackles in five seasons for Buffalo after being drafted out of Virginia Tech in 2018 with the No. 16 overall pick — eight spots after Smith was selected by the Bears.
Edmunds made Pro Bowls in 2019 and 2020. He had a career-low 102 tackles last season.
Edwards, who grew up about an hour north of Soldier Field in Lake Villa, Ill., played in 61 games and made 47 starts for Philadelphia after going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2019.
Edwards had a breakout year for a dominant defense in 2022 that helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl. He led the team with a personal-best 159 tackles from his middle linebacker position and set career highs with 10 tackles for loss and seven passes defended. In the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, he had six tackles and a pass defended.
The Bears set a franchise record for losses while finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record. They had one of the worst defenses in the NFL and, on offense, they had big issues in the passing game. But they’ve made some big moves since the end of the season.
The Bears agreed Friday to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to Carolina, two people familiar with the deal said. Chicago addressed a big need for a playmaker to help quarterback Justin Fields by acquiring star receiver D.J. Moore from the Panthers along with the No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025.
Chicago also hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as team president and purchased a 326-acre plot of land in suburban Arlington Heights that the organization has been sizing up for a new enclosed stadium.
Bills bring
back LB Milano
(AP) — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign starting linebacker Matt Milano to a two-year contract extension on Sunday, a move that frees up $6 million in salary cap space before the NFL’s signing period opens this week.
The Bills announced the signing, but a person familiar with the contract details confirmed the salary cap savings amount to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not publicly reveal that information, which was first reported by ESPN.com.
The extension locks up a six-year starter — who is coming off his first All-Pro season — through 2026, and just as importantly helps ease the Bills’ immediate payroll restrictions. Buffalo is still projected to be about $11 million over the cap, leaving general manager Brandon Beane more work to do before he can begin filling several anticipated roster holes for the three-time AFC East defending champions.
Trending Food Videos
Buffalo is already challenged to re-sign two key returning starters, middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer, who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday.
Milano was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of Boston College and eventually established himself as a starter during his rookie season. He and Edmunds, drafted a year later, formed a three-down linebacking tandem that helped the Bills finish third or better in the NFL in fewest yards allowed three times in the past five years.
Capable in both run- and pass-defending situations, Milano has eight career interceptions and his 27 tackles for a loss over the past two seasons are tied for third among NFL players over that span.
In other moves, the Bills reached an agreement to sign Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern to a three-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.
McGovern was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2019 draft, and had 29 starts in 45 games with the team over the past three years after spending his rookie season on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. The 25-year-old addresses a pending need for Buffalo, with starting left guard Rodger Saffold and his backup, Bobby Hart, both pending unrestricted free agents.
The Bills also announced reaching agreements to re-sign punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich and backup defensive back Cam Lewis before they were eligible to hit the free agent market.
Martin agreed to a three-year contract following his first season in Buffalo, in which his 47.7 average yards per punt ranked third on the team’s single-season list. The 10-year veteran was signed by the Bills in September after the team abruptly released rookie Matt Araiza, who was accused in a civil lawsuit of being involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl while at San Diego State.
The 33-year-old Martin spent his first seven NFL seasons in Detroit and two in Denver.
Matakevich is set to return for a fourth season in Buffalo after agreeing to a one-year contract. The seventh-year player, who spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh, has spent a majority of his career being used in special team roles.
Lewis agreed to a one-year contract. The undrafted free agent out of the University at Buffalo, returns to the Bills for a fourth season, where he’s filled in at cornerback and safety, and appeared in a career-best 13 games last season.
Steelers agree on
deal with CB Peterson
(AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed on a two-year contract with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday. Peterson replaces Cam Sutton, who is going to the Detroit Lions. The Steelers cut William Jackson on Friday and benched Ahkello Witherspoon last season.
A three-time All-Pro, the 33-year-old Peterson spent his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and past two in Minnesota. He had five interceptions for the Vikings last season.
Peterson made the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons and was an All-Pro in three of his first five.